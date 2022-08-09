Muscatine School Board approves the issuing of $32 mil. for facility improvements

MUSCATINE – Several large purchases and plans were approved at this month’s Muscatine Community School District Board of Education meeting, including the plans for a variety of facility improvements.

In June 2022, the Board took the time to discuss the plans made regarding the district’s SAVE Revenue Dollars. Due to these dollars being only meant for capital facility projects, it was decided that with the dollars provided, all of the buildings within the district would be receiving some sort of needed addition or upgrade.

Some of the things included in these plans were a new gymnasium for Susan Clark Junior High in addition to a controlled main entrance and a second gated entrance, the demolition of the former Central Middle School save for the auditorium and gymnasium which would both receive a slight ‘face-lift’ and nine new classrooms for Jefferson Elementary School. Plans were also made for a standalone baseball/softball complex at Kent Stein Park.

In addition to using SAVE Revenue Dollars, the district will also be issuing approximately $32 million dollars in school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue bonds for these projects. When asked to vote, the board members unanimously decided to support both the proposed issuance of the $32 mil. And the proposed use of the SAVE Revenue Dollars. If no petition is filed within 14 days, this decision will be finalized.

The board also took the time to approve the purchase of four new activity vans from Ed Morse, a local car dealer, and a new maintenance truck from Mincer Ford, costing $199,508 and $41,970 respectively.

It was explained by Ryan Castle, District Director of Operations, that decision to purchase four activity vans at a time instead of the usual one or two came after learning that the style of van previously on order was no longer being made. Castle went on to share that these new vans would seat 12 passengers instead of eight, allowing for more convenience when it comes to transporting students to out-of-town competitions and events.

The Change Order for the Muscatine High School Center Renovation, which will cost $34,050, was also approved. Through this order, the school will be able to replace the current rusted metal frames of the exterior bank doors of its back entrance with aluminum frames.

Outside of these plan and purchase approvals, Superintendent Clint Christopher also had some good news to share Monday night during his Superintendent Update. He started out this section of the meeting with the news that the district had been awarded a $56,000 year-long planning grant from the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust.

Using these funds, the district will study the feasibility in building a program for an alternative high school, with these results being shared with the board at the end of the year. Related to this, Christopher acknowledged that for some students there is a significant need for alternate high school programing similar to the programs that Muscatine High School is already using, such as the work-based learning program, the graduate pathways and the career academies done in coordination with the community college.

Christopher also touched on school security concerns and staffing shortage concerns during his update. With security, he shared that the district would be getting an assessment that would break down any and all security concerns with any of its buildings. After the assessment, the district will be receiving $50,000 per building to properly address these security needs.

Acknowledging that there has been news of teacher shortages across the country, Christopher was pleased to share that Susan Clark Jr. High and Muscatine High School were both fully staffed for the upcoming year. With the elementary schools, however, there are still general classroom teacher positions that need to be filled.

As the district continues searching for teachers, Christopher assured that Muscatine’s elementary school principals are working with HR to discuss contingency plans. The district will also see five or six student teachers this year, which is also expected to help with potential staffing issues at the elementary level.

“We’re going to do everything we can to fill every position and hire the very best people we possibly can,” Christopher said.