Muscatine school board critiques new private school vouchers bill

MUSCATINE — Early Tuesday morning at about 12:30 a.m., the Iowa Legislature passed House File 68, a private school voucher bill that would establish a new education savings account program.

This vote came after eight hours of debate and is the third time that Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Republican leaders have pushed for a vouchers bill.

Iowa parents will be allowed to take up to $7,598 in public dollars to pay for private school tuition and any other related costs. According to the Legislative Services Agency, this allocation would be available to all public and private school students and would cost $345 million annually.

While Reynolds has championed this bill as one that emphasizes choice above all else, several House Democrats and many other critics, including those in the Muscatine Community School District, said this bill could have a negative impact on rural public schools and the students who attend them.

In May of last year, the MCSD Board of Education agreed unanimously on a resolution that strongly opposed state voucher programs for private schools, emphasizing that “public dollars are for public use” and thus should be used to continue supporting public schools within the Muscatine community.

On Monday, Jan. 23, during it regular school board meeting, it was made clear that the board’s opinions on these vouchers hadn’t changed in the 10 months since the last time a voucher bill has been up for a vote, with several comments being given from the board regarding this latest bill.

Board member Mike Morgan, who previously served as a Catholic school principal, shared his belief that the claim about the bill being all about parent choice is all “smoke and mirrors.” He also brought up how private and religious schools can still pick and choose what kids they want and don’t want, still having the ability to shut students out even if they can pay tuition. As such, Morgan said he felt that private schools should be held to the same standards “across the board” if they are to use Iowa taxpayer dollars.

Board President John Dabeet agreed.

“When private schools are not held to the same standards as public schools, that’s a problem," he said.

Dabeet is worried rural public schools will suffer the most.

"There’s no other way to support the non-public schools except by taking away the money that could be used for public education.”

Following the news of the bill passing its vote early Tuesday morning, Superintendent Clint Christopher gave the following statement: “Iowa is already a leader in choice options for families with open enrollment to any public school, charter, and online programs. We agree that the dollars should follow the students; that makes sense. Currently, the rules are attached to those dollars for students in public schools. We believe those rules should follow with the dollars as well. A concern for all taxpayers is that this will not happen under the legislation passed in HF68.”

Christopher went on to restate the points brought up Monday night by the school board, namely that public schools are required to serve all students, provide accountability for its spending, be governed by a locally elected board — private schools do not have to follow those rules.

“If the goal is to create a fair and equal system open to all students and parents, the same set of rules should apply to any public dollars that are allocated,” Christopher said.

Currently, the school board is encouraging the public to reach out to legislators and give their concerns.