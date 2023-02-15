MUSCATINE — As part of their Board Targets and Goals Report, the members of the Muscatine Community School District Board of Education heard from Bohnsack & Frommelt LLP representative Mia Frommelt, who presented a summary of the district’s FY22 financial audit over Zoom.

Through discussing this audit, the board hoped to fulfill its second Board Target, this being to “utilize resources effectively and equitably.” Due to technical difficulties, however, district Director of Finance Tom Anderson had to step up to the podium and say a few words about the audit as the board waited on Frommelt to fix the issue that was affecting her side of the Zoom call. Frommelt later sent a text apologizing for being unable to fix the issue.

According to both Frommelt and Anderson, the district’s audit committee met at the end of January to conduct an annual comprehensive financial report, which is slightly different than the normal audit that the district typically does.

“It just has a few more components to it that we spent some time working on… and there’s some interesting information there that might be helpful, and will continue to be as we go down the next many years,” Anderson said.

The audits completed included a financial statement audit, a government auditing standards audit, and a federal single audit, the latter of which is focused on the district’s “significant amount” of federal aid, such as its ESSER dollars.

Anderson then briefly discussed the new significant estimates that were implemented, which included some lease accounting standards that were put into place for the district’s copiers, a building near Madison Elementary, and a trailer for the food service department. Anderson commented that these leases didn’t prompt a significant change to the district’s financials. There were also notes made about the district’s self-funded insurance, which included the first year of the district’s new self-funded health insurance in 2021-2022.

“I’m happy to say that our financial statement audit had an unmodified opinion, which is the best we can get,” Anderson said when sharing the audit results. There were also no significant matters reported when it came to internal controls or compliance.

“Overall, this right here is what was reported and will be submitted to the state auditor’s office, but this was also submitted to ASBO (Association of School Business Officials) international,” he continued. “There’s a Certificate in Excellence in financial reporting that this document was submitted for, and it takes six months to hear back, but different CPAs like (Frommelt) stated that she is a reader of different governmental audits from across the country, so there’ll be people across the country reading all about Muscatine. Hopefully we will hear back in the next six months whether we achieved that status or not.”

If Muscatine were to achieve this status, Anderson believed that it would strengthen what the district does regarding financials, which will help the district strengthen its bond rating, as well as give transparency to the public.

Prior to the audit discussion, the board motioned to open a public hearing regarding the 2023-24 school calendar. Although many families gave their opinions about the planned calendar through a survey that was sent to them, no oral or written comments about the calendar were received by the board, so the public hearing was quickly closed. Later on in the meeting, the board voted to accept and place “on file” the FY22 financial audit. Following that, the board voted to approve the 2023-24 calendar.