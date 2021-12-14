Muscatine school board discusses dual language program, approves new projector

Dual Language students will be selected through a lottery that will take place the week of April 18. All families will be notified of their acceptance or non-acceptance the week of April 25. Additionally, once the classrooms have been filled, the district will select an additional five students be selected per building and put on a waiting list. This will be done in case a selected student or family decides to drop out of the program.

Wichers said the district’s Dual Language Leadership Team would continue to market the program and make the community aware of it. She added that, in addition to herself, all MCSD elementary school principals also have information about the program and can be reached out to for questions.

Also in the meeting, an update was given on the district’s Edgenuity Program enrollment. This is an online program used by K-12 students as an alternative to in-person classes. For the first semester, the district had 66 students enrolled in Edgenuity, with 19 elementary students, 15 middle school students and 32 high school students. As of Tuesday, there are 24 students enrolled in Edgenuity for the second semester, however the amount of high school students enrolled in the program is expected to rise slightly before the next semester begins.

The board also approved the purchase of a new projector for the Muscatine High School auditorium. This projector is being produced by Paradigm LED in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and will cost more than $67,000. Approval was already received from the Department of Education to use ESSER funds for this purchase. This motion passed without any discussion.

