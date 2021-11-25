Muscatine School Board discusses high school's new work-based learning program

MUSCATINE — Students at Muscatine High School now have more opportunities for college and career-based preparation than ever before.
During last week’s meeting, MHS counselors Karey Hawkins and Brandon Welsch updated the school board on the high school's newest work-based learning program.
“I’ve been at the high school since 2003, and I’m not sure I’ve been more excited about a change that we’ve made outside of this one,” Hawkins said.
The program was created after the district lowered the graduation requirements for high school students from 25 to 22 credits. Hawkins said this gives students more opportunity to explore post-secondary options while in high school.
“We felt like we had students that were just checking the boxes of getting their diploma, and not feeling like they were doing relevant work,” Hawkins said. “So by lowering the credits required, it really freed up a student’s schedule, particularly in their 11th and 12th grade year.” MHS students now have the chance to use the open spots in their schedules to do work that’s relevant to their goals.
For college prep, students can choose to take one of the offered Muscatine Community College Academies to explore a career field like welding, culinary arts, healthcare, teaching, business, and cyber security. There are also plans for future academies in automotive technology, criminal justice and plumbing.
Looking at the numbers for the fall 2021 semester, 106 students have enrolled in 167 individual enrollment courses while 70 students have enrolled in academies — with each student saving $537 on tuition. Those who participate are eligible for the Connections Scholarship at MCC. Students can also work on general education and pre-requisite courses prior to entering college.
“Probably the biggest thing for me is that students have an idea of what they think certain job titles do, but they really have no idea what those jobs are at all. Hopefully this program will help them make more informed decisions about the classes that they take before they’ve gone and spent a bunch of money that they didn’t actually want to do,” Hawkins said.
As for the work experience part of the program, students also have the chance to go on work site tours or job shadow sessions once they have a specific career in mind. Once they’ve decided on a path, the program offers a more in-depth chance at career preparation for students through paid and unpaid internships, pre-apprenticeships and, as of recently, collaborative learning projects with local businesses.
MHS currently has 11 students working with HON on the new Student Center as part of a collaborative learning project. These students were selected based on their career interests, and have met with HON representatives as they learn to work with budgets, designs and deadlines. Fifty other students have been placed in long-term work experiences, earning credits and in some cases even payment. According to Welsch, next year’s schedule will allow for even more students to take advantage of these opportunities.