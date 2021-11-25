Muscatine School Board discusses high school's new work-based learning program

Looking at the numbers for the fall 2021 semester, 106 students have enrolled in 167 individual enrollment courses while 70 students have enrolled in academies — with each student saving $537 on tuition. Those who participate are eligible for the Connections Scholarship at MCC. Students can also work on general education and pre-requisite courses prior to entering college.

“Probably the biggest thing for me is that students have an idea of what they think certain job titles do, but they really have no idea what those jobs are at all. Hopefully this program will help them make more informed decisions about the classes that they take before they’ve gone and spent a bunch of money that they didn’t actually want to do,” Hawkins said.

As for the work experience part of the program, students also have the chance to go on work site tours or job shadow sessions once they have a specific career in mind. Once they’ve decided on a path, the program offers a more in-depth chance at career preparation for students through paid and unpaid internships, pre-apprenticeships and, as of recently, collaborative learning projects with local businesses.