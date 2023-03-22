Following the district’s annual spring break, the Muscatine Community School District Board of Education gathered at Muscatine City Hall.

Starting off with an update from Student Board Member Caleb Carlson, one concern shared by the Muscatine High School Student Council was the frequency of students, specifically students who didn’t previously have a history with these sorts of instances, either passing out or having some other spontaneous medical emergency.

Carlson speculated that these instances could potentially be related to faulty vape cartridges that could then cause issues such as passing out or having a seizure later on in the day after being used. This speculation was based on residual aerosol that has previously been found in school bathrooms.

Superintendent Clint Christopher then added that school nursing staff members from across the district are working with each other and with Trinity Muscatine to try to find a connecting cause between these separate instances.

“At this time, I have not heard anything conclusive. It’s just more frequent seizures and passing out than we’ve heard of in the past, so I know (the nurses) are obviously concerned about it and are taking a very close look at that,” Christopher said.

Following that, Daphne Donald shared that Mulberry fourth-grader Lillian Lorber was this year’s winner of the 2023 Race for the Schools poster with her creative design. Because she had the most votes, Lorber received a free T-shirt, a free McDonald’s happy meal and a free entry into the race, while all other entrees will get a certificate for participating in the poster contest. While at the podium, Donald also took a moment to remind residents that the 10th annual Race for the Schools event is on Saturday, May 6, at the Muscatine High School.

The board then moved along to Christopher’s latest update. During it, he briefly touched on concerns related to Senate File 251, which is currently being discussed by legislation. This bill would place a 5% limit on expenditures that are not directly related to student instruction or student activities.

The concern regarding this, Christopher explained, was that when combined with Iowa Code, which limits 5% of general fund expenditures on executive administration, the wording of the bill would expand the definition of executive administration to school resource officers, mental health therapists, resource navigators and custodial maintenance.

“We certainly understand. We want to put as much money into the classrooms as possible, but when we look at some of those really critical support roles … we need those kind of support positions,” Christopher said. He also once again encouraged residents to reach out to their legislators and share their concerns with them.

Afterward, a motion was made by Vice President Mike Morgan to hire Ryan Castle as principal for Muscatine High School, with several school board members giving him congratulations and sharing their support as he enters this new position.

Other approvals from that evening included the approval of the Collective Bargaining Agreements between Muscatine Community School District and Local 1560, Council of AFSCME, the approval of the Budget Guarantee Resolution for 2023-2024 and the approval for the purchase of (2) 2023 Ford Econoline Box trucks for the Food/Nutrition Service Department from Landmark Auto for the total price of $125,796.52. The board also set a public hearing for the FY24 budget for Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.