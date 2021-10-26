Muscatine school board discusses language program, SPARK program and more

The SPARK team also presented an outline for summer 2022.The team hopes to start securing teachers for the program by March.

An update and timeline was given for the Student Center project at Muscatine High School. The construction bid for the project will open Feb. 3, 2022, with board approval on Feb. 14. Construction would then begin on June 1 and would be completed on Aug. 15. Also presented to the board were a basic floor plan of the center, which included an updated nurse’s office and a therapy area, as well as three interior options.

The MHS Centralized Kitchen project's location was changed to the Board Office location due to student safety concerns. The bid for this project would open in April 2022, with the board approving it that same month. Construction would then begin in May 2022, and is expected to last an entire year. A basic floor plan for this project was also presented.

The open session ended with a brief Certified Enrollment update from Superintendent Clint Christopher. Overall, the district is down 87 students from last year, which Christopher considered “concerning,” though he said this number was lower than the decrease from 2019.