Muscatine school board discusses language program, SPARK program and more

MUSCATINE — Muscatine schools will offer a Spanish/English dual language program starting with one kindergarten class and eventually expanding through the district.
The Dual Language Leadership Team discussed its plan to implement the program this year with the Muscatine School Board during a work session Monday. The team plans to start in one kindergarten class with a language immersion of 80% Spanish and 20% English then progress to a 50/50 split.
Muskie Early Learning Center preschool teacher Noelia Espinal, who uses a 50/50 language model in her 3-year-olds class, told the school board that her students' progress over two months has been “amazing,” with many students understanding without a translation. She shared a short video of her students singing, speaking and answering questions in Spanish.
The team’s goal is to expand the program to the entire district, from preschool to 12th grade. The leadership team is still considering the next step and classrooms for the roll out of the program based on feedback.
The Board also heard updates about different programs and projects before going into a closed session to review the superintendent’s evaluation.
Jefferson Elementary principal Dr. Kandy Steel and Franklin Elementary principal Corry Spies presented an overview on the 2021 SPARK summer school, which had 358 students attend. Of these students, 86% said they would attend again, with 86-88% of students saying the program helped improve their reading and math skills.
The SPARK team also presented an outline for summer 2022.The team hopes to start securing teachers for the program by March.
An update and timeline was given for the Student Center project at Muscatine High School. The construction bid for the project will open Feb. 3, 2022, with board approval on Feb. 14. Construction would then begin on June 1 and would be completed on Aug. 15. Also presented to the board were a basic floor plan of the center, which included an updated nurse’s office and a therapy area, as well as three interior options.
The MHS Centralized Kitchen project's location was changed to the Board Office location due to student safety concerns. The bid for this project would open in April 2022, with the board approving it that same month. Construction would then begin in May 2022, and is expected to last an entire year. A basic floor plan for this project was also presented.
The open session ended with a brief Certified Enrollment update from Superintendent Clint Christopher. Overall, the district is down 87 students from last year, which Christopher considered “concerning,” though he said this number was lower than the decrease from 2019.
Additionally, the enrollment numbers are up for kindergarten students, students going to the Muskie Early Learning Center, and students open enrolling into the district, while the number of students that open enroll out of the district or enroll into a home school program is down.
“When you look at those numbers, those are all positive data points,” Christopher said, “I think at the elementary level, we’re still seeing an impact of COVID-19 as we look at where kids are at, but there are still some positive signs. … I think it still mirrors our community as we see a slow decline in our community’s population, and we’ll continue to monitor that.”
Following this final update, the School Board went into closed session before adjourning the meeting for the evening.
In other business
The school board named a delegate for the Iowa Association of School Boards Convention, which will be held on Oct. 28. At this assembly, school boards from across the state are given weighted votes based on the size of their district, which can then be used to vote on various items based on the board’s priorities. Board member Karen Cooney volunteered to go to the assembly.