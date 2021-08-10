Muscatine School Board discusses masks, projects and the upcoming school year

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Board of Education discussed updates that students and staff can expect for the school year during Monday's meeting.
As part of Citizen Speaks, parent Drew Westberg talked about the Delta variant of the coronavirus. With a 5-year-old who is entering kindergarten, he said he felt anxious about the return to in-person school.
“The variant we have now is much worse than the one we had in the fall last year, and it’s a much higher risk to the unvaccinated groups, which includes those under the age of 12," Westberg said. "So it’s something very concerning to me."
Westberg said some states such as Louisiana have seen hundreds of kids test positive for COVID-19, and that the rate of children being hospitalized has nearly doubled in a month, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
“It’s the trend that’s the scary part,” he said. “(The Muscatine School Board) made some remarkable decisions last fall that did a lot to alleviate much of my stress, and I greatly appreciated that."
Westberg, an economist, used the remainder of his time to ask the school district to consider how the students and staff are connected to the rest of the community, as well as entertain the idea of a new mask requirement for students for the fall 2021 semester.
In May, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a ban on school mask mandates for K-12 schools.
The board also addressed the COVID-19 mitigation update for the upcoming year.
“Obviously last year was a dynamic year, where we made a lot of changes and pivots as things presented themselves," Superintendent Clint Christopher said. "I would say we’re going to be in the same position this year."
Christopher said the school would continue to recommend masks to all students, but especially those age 11 and younger or who are unvaccinated. Public transportation such as school buses, however, can still require the use of masks.
Vaccinations will be encouraged but not required.
“As we work very closely with local public health and the Iowa Department of Public Health, we’re going to continue following their recommendations and guidelines,” Christopher said. “We want to do the best we can to keep our students and our staff safe… and will continue to make adjustments as we move forward.”
Christopher also confirmed a virtual learning option is being offered to students and families. All families who choose this option must commit to at least one semester of it.
The virtual learning is provided by Edgenuity and uses Edgenuity teachers instead of Muscatine teachers. Muscatine teachers will check the progress of each student and stay connected with them. There is no extra cost to parents, and those interested in signing up for the virtual option will need to contact their student’s principal.
Ryan Castle, the district’s director of operations, provided an update on the high school football stadium.
Castle said the risers for the stadium arrived and contractors were ready to install seats. The bleachers and press-box area is expected to be completed by Aug. 20.
Installation of the turf field will start Wednesday and is expected to finish by Aug. 25. Work on the track will take a week, and should be finished around Aug. 29. Scoreboards are expected to arrive in October.
Castle said the next big projects include the MHS Student Center, upgrading the lighting and audio system in the auditorium, the HVAC system and the centralized kitchen renovation/remodel at the high school.