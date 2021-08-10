Muscatine School Board discusses masks, projects and the upcoming school year

In May, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a ban on school mask mandates for K-12 schools.

The board also addressed the COVID-19 mitigation update for the upcoming year.

“Obviously last year was a dynamic year, where we made a lot of changes and pivots as things presented themselves," Superintendent Clint Christopher said. "I would say we’re going to be in the same position this year."

Christopher said the school would continue to recommend masks to all students, but especially those age 11 and younger or who are unvaccinated. Public transportation such as school buses, however, can still require the use of masks.

Vaccinations will be encouraged but not required.

“As we work very closely with local public health and the Iowa Department of Public Health, we’re going to continue following their recommendations and guidelines,” Christopher said. “We want to do the best we can to keep our students and our staff safe… and will continue to make adjustments as we move forward.”

Christopher also confirmed a virtual learning option is being offered to students and families. All families who choose this option must commit to at least one semester of it.