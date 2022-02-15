Muscatine School Board discusses policies, projects and next year's calendar

MUSCATINE — Superintendent Clint Christopher reported that the Muscatine School District had only three active cases of COVID-19 as of its Monday meeting and added that staff and student attendance was back to a pre-Thanksgiving level, with staff attendance being at 90%.

Christopher discussed how the district would compensate staff members on all the additional work they took on during the high points of the pandemic, which would come from the district’s ESSER funds. It was recommended that all permanent 10- to 12-month certified and classified employees that were hired on or before Sept. 1, 2021, and who were in good standing as of Jan. 31, 2022, will receive a one-time pandemic overload payment on April 15. This plan will be discussed again and potentially approved in March.

The Board also voted to accept and place on file the FY21 Financial Audit. After a brief discussion the board approved the purchase of an upgrade for the Muscatine High School Digital Art Lab from Apple Inc. Education in the amount of $47,025, which will be bought using ESSER 2 funds.

During a second hearing on the 2022-23 calendar, Tammy Hillcrest asked why Good Friday wasn’t a day off from school. Christopher explained that change was requested in order to allow for no school on Easter Monday.

The calendar was also approved, with it ultimately being decided that the board would follow the teacher’s recommendation of having Easter Monday off.

In other business, board member Lindsey Phillips requested to have a separate discussion of Policy 502.7 (Transportation Discipline), wanting to suggest changes to how the policy was worded. In her opinion, parts of the policy were redundant and had the potential to cause confusion when trying to determine which class an offense fell into.

After brief discussion, Vice President Mike Morgan recommended that the Board approve the policy with redundant and/or confusing section regarding Class II offenses stricken. This motion was seconded and carried.

Toward the end of the meeting, another discussion was held by the board regarding the MHS Student Center Renovation and the HVAC-2 Improvements prior to the potential awarding of the contracts for these projects. Based on recommendations, all of the bids for the HVAC-1 and HVAC-2 projects were rejected while Sheets General Construction was awarded a $2,743,500 contract for the MHS Student Center Renovation.

During Citizen Speaks, resident Matt Miller gave his concerns regarding policy and administration accountability, as well as its alleged passiveness when dealing with middle and high school students. The board then moved onto its Board Targets and Goal Reports. The highlight was a brief financial audit summary given by Auditor Mia Frommelt from Bohnsack & Frommelt LLP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.