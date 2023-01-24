Muscatine school board discusses results from last fall's DDE survey

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Board of Education held a special work session this week to discuss the results from the Desired Daily Experience survey. Using these results, both the board and the school district hope to continue bringing improvement to Muscatine’s schools for the benefit of students, teachers, faculty and families.

With the fall 2022 Desired Daily Experience, or DDE, survey, there was an increase of about 930 responses when compared to the spring 2022 survey. A total of 2,403 surveys were completed in the fall, being answered by 1,713 students, 349 families and 341 staff members. The increase was attributed to a larger promotion push for participation.

With the student responses, there was an increase in most categories, signifying a small improvement in responses when compared to the spring survey: 64% of students said they felt safe physically and emotionally at school; 58% said they were celebrated in the classroom for their hard work and accomplishments; and 70% felt that the school staff knew and cared about them.

Some of the themes gathered from student comments included more security, more challenging work, longer times for breaks or socializing, more after school options and opportunities for fun, and either more or longer recess periods as well as longer lunch periods. Many students gave either positive or neutral responses, and many said that they enjoyed school.

With the family responses, some categories saw a slight decrease in the number who agreed with statements such as “I trust the people responsible for my child’s learning,” “I am confident that my child’s diversity/uniqueness is valued” and “I feel valued, respected and safe when I interact with the school as a partner in my child’s learning.”

Regarding specific themes from the family surveys, many gave comments regarding behavior in the classroom, kids not being challenged or supported academically, more communication from teachers, following IEPs, resource allocation and equity among schools, and addressing the issue of bullying.

While the number of staff survey responses decreased from last spring, there was a positive increase in nearly all of the categories. Some themes found through staff comments included communication and transparency, visibility, time for collaboration, a voice in decision making, better pay and recognition, and more professional development opportunities.

It was then shared with the school board that after the spring 2022 survey, a committee was formed in order to create more events such as all-staff meals and tailgate events. Additional activities are expected for 2023. Other actions taken after the previous survey included an attempt to increase administration staff visibility in building, decreasing the number of after school meetings, and the creation of parent meetings at the secondary level as well as parent advisory groups.

Each school building’s faculty is again expected to review its results in order to set some goals for 2023 focused on providing specific improvements based on the feedback given through the surveys. This review is expected to be done later this week.

“There’s real feedback here. They’re telling us how they feel, and that’s good,” Superintendent Clint Christopher said. “It’s hard to hear sometimes, but it’s good to ask ‘how do we take those (comments) and use them to help us get better in a variety of ways?’”

Other points discussed during this special work session included a rough draft for the 2023-2024 school calendar. One notable change made was to move the semester break before winter break. Based on feedback given by the DDE survey, many said it would be less stressful for students to finish before winter break.

It was also decided:

Parent-teacher conferences would continue being held in February

Students will have both Good Friday and the Monday after Easter Sunday off

The first day of school for pre-K-12 will be on Aug. 23, 2023, in order to provide a consistent start date for students.

The final recommendation is expected to be brought to the school board for approval sometime next month.