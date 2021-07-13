Muscatine School Board discusses summer school program, approves new scoreboard purchases

MUSCATINE – During this week’s Muscatine Board of Education meeting, the school board approved three different decisions, each of them involving large amounts of funds.
Through this action, progress was made towards getting a new scoreboard for the Muscatine High School football stadium.
Before this new business, the board looked at all updates regarding this year’s summer school classes. The goal of this year’s summer school programming was to address the learning loss that had occurred due to last year’s pandemic.
From June 7 to July 1, summer school was held at both the Muscatine High School and Susan Clark Junior High. Twenty-five students participated at the middle school level while 87 students participated at the high school level, with these students earning 105 credits. This number is expected to go up as the students finish their coursework.
The elementary-level summer school program is still underway and will continue until July 31. There are 351 students participating at the elementary school level, bringing the number of students served this summer to 463.
Superintendent Clint Christopher complimented the program on its success.
“I think it has been a great program," Christopher said. "It’s setting the framework for the summer program that we want moving forward, as well. One that focuses on academics, but also on enrichment activities, and that can be for all kids. It’s those kind of opportunities for our kids that will continue to move the needle for us, and something that we’ll want to continue promote and grow as we move forward.”
After the update, the board moved onto the next item of the night, the approval of the advertising/equipment contract with Varsity Group in the amount of $174,490. Muscatine High School has already been working with Varsity Group since 2004, and with both the MHS football stadium and gymnasium scoreboards still the originals, this new contract with Varsity Group would be able to provide much needed replacements.
In a presentation given to the board, it was explained that community sponsorships through local groups such as the Kent Corporation, CBI Bank & Trust, UnityPoint Health, Hy-Vee, HNI Corporation and Krieger’s, would help pay for the cost of all new scoreboards. These sponsorships, as well as the advertising each of these groups would then receive, would last for 10 years.
The school’s current Varsity Group advertising contract would also be extended for five years, ending in June 2026. This would allow the school district to receive a discount for all scoreboard and video board purchases from the group.
This discount would bring the price of the new stadium scoreboard to around $175,000, with the two new gymnasium scoreboards and video board costing $48,000. MHS would also continue receiving 50% of the revenue of all MHS advertising that Varsity Group sells.
After the presentation and a short question session, the school board approved this contract unanimously. Following this, the district will be issuing a purchase order for the new school boards before placing its orders. The new stadium board is expected to be installed sometime in October, and would likely be in place during weeks eight and nine of the football season.
The board also approved the transferring of funds held by the school district for the Jefferson School Culture Fair Scholarship Fund to the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine.
Finally, the board approve the purchase of an operations truck from Krieger Auto Group for $29,979, as well as two activity vans from Mincer Ford for a total of $71,624, bringing the total price for both purchases to $101,603. These vehicles will be replacing the district’s current plowing jeep and activity vans.