Muscatine School Board discusses summer school program, approves new scoreboard purchases

After the update, the board moved onto the next item of the night, the approval of the advertising/equipment contract with Varsity Group in the amount of $174,490. Muscatine High School has already been working with Varsity Group since 2004, and with both the MHS football stadium and gymnasium scoreboards still the originals, this new contract with Varsity Group would be able to provide much needed replacements.

In a presentation given to the board, it was explained that community sponsorships through local groups such as the Kent Corporation, CBI Bank & Trust, UnityPoint Health, Hy-Vee, HNI Corporation and Krieger’s, would help pay for the cost of all new scoreboards. These sponsorships, as well as the advertising each of these groups would then receive, would last for 10 years.

The school’s current Varsity Group advertising contract would also be extended for five years, ending in June 2026. This would allow the school district to receive a discount for all scoreboard and video board purchases from the group.

This discount would bring the price of the new stadium scoreboard to around $175,000, with the two new gymnasium scoreboards and video board costing $48,000. MHS would also continue receiving 50% of the revenue of all MHS advertising that Varsity Group sells.