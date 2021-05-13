Muscatine school board discusses upcoming events, summer school

MUSCATINE – With the school year winding down, this week’s Muscatine board of education meeting focused on both the present and the future in regards to Muscatine Community School District.
The board discussed current Return to Learn updates, including the greatly anticipated Muskie Connect event, and talked about the upcoming Summer School program as well as the 2021 high school graduation ceremony.
Dylan Metzger shared that both prom and C.A.P.E. were a success this year.
“Talking with students, they had a blast and I think it was good to be able to hold these events while still being COVID-19 safe,” he said.
From there, the board moved onto its goals report, starting with its Muskie Return to Learn update, led by Joelle McConnaha. The reported started with a look at Muskie Connect, an elementary school event meant to connect families. Teachers Kelly Peterson from McKinley and Laura McDonald from Mulberry Elementary School explained the event.
According to the two teachers, the purpose of Muskie Connect is to “establish positive relationships and communication by strengthening partnerships throughout our school community.”
This event was planned and created through feedback from both teachers and families, and is meant for students K-6th grade as well as their parents.
Although the logistics are still being worked on, the plan for the moment is that from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 23 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 24, families would have the chance to come in for half an hour at a time and meet with their student’s teachers, as well as have the opportunity to meet with the school nurses, counselors and other staff members.
This event would also give students a chance to be assessed through an activity planned by the teacher, and for both students and their parents to learn about classroom expectations and form a connection with their teachers for that year. Currently, the team behind Muskie Connect is working on the sign up process as well as information flyers for the event.
Muskie Connect would only be for K-6 students, while Susan Clark Jr. High is currently looking at doing an open house while the high school will continue with its annual New Muskie Day for freshmen students.
“We’re so excited to think about getting to a place where we can all be in a building together again,” McDonald said. “Where we can actually shake hands with parents or give our students a hug when they come in the door. I just think it’ll be a fabulous way to kick off the new year.”
In relation to this, McConnaha said that as of May 7, the 2021-22 kindergarten class has a projected 287 students enrolled in it.
Moving onto the summer school update, the program is planning to serve around 550 students, with 420 students signed up for the elementary summer school, 80 for the middle school, and around 40 for the high school. This year’s summer school for elementary students will be from from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 28 to July 30. The middle and high school program will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, June 14 to July 2.
“I think the numbers are incredible,” McConnaha said. “Not only in regards to the amount of students that we have, but just the amount of staff we have that are willing to teach. I feel that just speaks to the dedication of our teachers.”
She also thanked the many community partners throughout Muscatine for being willing to assist with the program and help make the lessons more engaging.
MHS Principal Terry Hogenson also gave information on the upcoming senior graduation ceremony, scheduled for Sunday, May 23.
Hogenson said they would be waiting until the Wednesday before graduation to decide whether ceremonies will be held outside at the stadium or inside the gymnasium.
“We feel very comfortable in being able to say that graduation can be in the gym if necessary,” Hogenson said.
Regardless of venue, there will be limited attendance, and each student would only be allowed four tokens to give to their chosen guests.