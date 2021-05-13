Muscatine school board discusses upcoming events, summer school

Although the logistics are still being worked on, the plan for the moment is that from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 23 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 24, families would have the chance to come in for half an hour at a time and meet with their student’s teachers, as well as have the opportunity to meet with the school nurses, counselors and other staff members.

This event would also give students a chance to be assessed through an activity planned by the teacher, and for both students and their parents to learn about classroom expectations and form a connection with their teachers for that year. Currently, the team behind Muskie Connect is working on the sign up process as well as information flyers for the event.

Muskie Connect would only be for K-6 students, while Susan Clark Jr. High is currently looking at doing an open house while the high school will continue with its annual New Muskie Day for freshmen students.

“We’re so excited to think about getting to a place where we can all be in a building together again,” McDonald said. “Where we can actually shake hands with parents or give our students a hug when they come in the door. I just think it’ll be a fabulous way to kick off the new year.”