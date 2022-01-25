Muscatine School Board drafts calendar for 2022-23 school year

MUSCATINE —The Muscatine Community School District is retooling mental health support options for students, the school board learned during Monday's work session.
“We have a lot of really great things in place already,” said Paige Williams, social-emotional behavior health coach. “One of the things I’ve been looking at is how we can get these positions to work with each other and collaborate in order to best support the needs of our students. As we’ve done that, we’ve been able to kind of optimize this system.”
Williams said every building has a Student Support Team that meets weekly to discuss concerns teachers or parents have with students. This could include accessibility, academic issues, behavioral issues or mental health issues. This helps the team find solutions and identify gaps within the system.
Students are divided by tiers depending on how much assistance they need at the moment, whether basic assistance, or the development of long-term, individual plans or referrals to outside resources. Resource Navigators within the district can connect to local mental health services to help students and families.
Williams said her goal is to be focused on prevention and helping students before they begin to spiral. “The goal now is to continue to bolster those (preventative and responsive) supports so that nobody slips through the cracks.”
School calendar drafted
The board also drafted the 2022-2023 school calendar, created through feedback provided by principals and administration. Human Resources Director Jaime Kroeger said the calendar moves some early out days next to in-service days or holidays. That is to help families avoid finding childcare for two-hour early out days.
The first semester of this 2022-23 calendar will start on Aug. 23 with New Muskie Day and be 87 days while the second semester will have 86 days, with the final day on May 31, 2023. An in-service day was also added on January 2, 2023, in order to provide more planning time for teachers.
Project SEARCH update
Project SEARCH, a nine-month internship program for students with intellectual disabilities was established in 2019. High School Assistant Principal Andy Werling and Project SEARCH Instructor Andrew Ward provided an overview of the program for board members, breaking down the skills that are offered through the internship thanks to program’s partnership with UnityPoint Health Trinity Hospital.
“We’re really proud of the success that this program has had,” Werling said. “We’ve been able to find placements for a vast majority of our students who have successfully completed the program… Our success rate far surpasses the state and national average, and our goal is competitive employment and for our students to become meaningfully, economically and financially independent as they transition from living at home or with caretakers to adult independence.”
Werling said the program is looking for partnerships with neighboring school districts to provide access to those students. They also want to grow community engagement through its Business Advisory Committee and consider establishing“ex-ternship” sites outside of the hospital to support both additional interns and additional work experience opportunities.
Next meeting
The next School Board meeting will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at City Hall. The board will have the opportunity to approve bids for upcoming facility projects and updates — which includes a new HVAC system for the district, and the high school’s new Student Center.