Muscatine School Board drafts calendar for 2022-23 school year

MUSCATINE —The Muscatine Community School District is retooling mental health support options for students, the school board learned during Monday's work session.

“We have a lot of really great things in place already,” said Paige Williams, social-emotional behavior health coach. “One of the things I’ve been looking at is how we can get these positions to work with each other and collaborate in order to best support the needs of our students. As we’ve done that, we’ve been able to kind of optimize this system.”

Williams said every building has a Student Support Team that meets weekly to discuss concerns teachers or parents have with students. This could include accessibility, academic issues, behavioral issues or mental health issues. This helps the team find solutions and identify gaps within the system.

Students are divided by tiers depending on how much assistance they need at the moment, whether basic assistance, or the development of long-term, individual plans or referrals to outside resources. Resource Navigators within the district can connect to local mental health services to help students and families.