Muscatine Community School District is considering adding a Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) program to its high school.

MHS School Counselor Troy Kulland and Lt. Col. Joseph Myers presented about a potential ROTC program at the district's Board of Education meeting on Monday.

“We’ve done everything from talking about logistics, to talking about how much it’s going to cost us, to how many kids we want and what type of curriculum we’re looking at,” Kulland said.

The main goal of the program would be to encourage students to do their best as they learn values such as citizenship, service and personal responsibility, he said. According to research, schools that have ROTC programs have seen increases in attendance, graduation and GPA rates as well as decreases in drop-out rates.

At this time, Kulland is looking to submit paperwork for program initiation approval. From there, preparations would be made to prepare for a Junior ROTC facility at MHS, with the program itself starting in the 2025-2026 school year. He hopes to see about 100 students join at the start of the program.

While there is still much to be discussed about a potential program Superintendent Clint Christopher commented that he could see it as a career pathway, though the program would also be open to students who do not plan on joining the military. Kulland also said he hoped that students from other communities would maybe want to come to MHS for the program. Although there was no official vote, Christopher gave his recommendation to move forward with the potential ROTC program, with it being likely that it will be discussed more during next month’s meeting.

The evening was kicked off with two public hearings, with the first being on the FY23 budget and the second being on the proposed new controlled entrances at Grant Elementary, Madison Elementary and Susan Clark Jr. High. Both public hearings were opened and closed without any oral or written comments from the public.

The board also heard a presentation on the Bi-Literacy Seal from Morgan Moore, one of the associate principals from Muscatine High School, who took the time to emphasize the importance of students having a bilingual and bi-literate education. She also recognized the hard work of MHS’ language teachers as well as some junior and senior students who have earned their seal of Bi-Literacy. This seal will be on their diploma when they graduate.

The board approved Chris Nienhaus as the next Director of Operations, alongside the other approvals made for employment recommendations.

Prior to the approval, Nienhaus stated in a public press release that, “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to become the Director of Operations for our school district… I look forward to working with all of the buildings and staff in a different capacity.”

Several other approvals were made by the board that evening, including the approval of the amended FY23 budget, the K12 Literacy Adoption and Professional Development, which had been discussed in the previous month’s board meeting, the contract award recommendations for the Controlled Entrance Additions at Grant, Madison and Susan Clark, and the tentative MHS Class of 2023 graduates.

