The Muscatine School District board spent a majority its July meeting discussing two programs offered during summer break with the help of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

Jesse Garcia, ISU’s Latinx Outreach Coordinator for Muscatine County, presented an update on Salir Adelante. This program was previously brought to the board’s attention in July, 2022.

Salir Adelante, which translates to “to get ahead,” is a program that is open for both Latinx students and their parents and families. Set up as a digestible six-week workshop series, it explores topics such as financial resources/financial aid, local post-secondary resources and scholarships.

One of the updates that Garcia shared was that in 2023, Salir Aledante saw six families and seven new students graduate from the workshop series, which kicked off in February. Within the Class of 2022, 80% of graduates continued to post-secondary education, an 18% increase from 2021.

The group hopes to hold another workshop session in February, 2024, as the program itself continues to grow and strive for meaningful connection within the district, leaders said.

After the meeting, Catherine Arellano from ISU gave an annual report, regarding the Summer Melt program, which was created in partnership with Aligned Impact Muscatine County (AIM), Muscatine Community College (MCC), the Muscatine and West Liberty school districts and ISU Extension and Outreach.

As stated by Arellano, the Summer Melt program is meant to help students who have just graduated from high school, giving them advice and guidance on subjects, such as financial aid, college enrollment, career exploration and post-secondary mentorship. The program began June 1 and will continue through the summer, with services being offered online as well as in both English and Spanish.

It was shared that, in addition to all the services provided to its 2022 participants, the program was able to help get students within the program $14,910 in Last Dollar Scholarships, $12,990 in Pell Grants and $750 in Muscatine CC Foundation Scholarships. Last year also saw a growth of 12 students participating in the program.

A couple of quotes were also shared from students, with Muscatine’s Belen Medina saying, “The Summer Melt program has helped me stay motivated in continuing school, because I feel supported,” while a West Liberty High school alumni anonymously shared, “Thanks to the Summer Melt program, I was able to fill out my FASFA and enroll at MCC.”

Both speakers also emphasized the importance of “building a belonging” and helping both students and families feel connected to figures within the school district and more comfortable sharing struggles and asking for help with getting past barriers, such as language. This, in turn, gives students the motivation to continue attending high school and strive toward college.

“I feel very strongly in the fact that if they don’t feel like they belong anywhere at school, then they are a lot less likely to go every day,” Garcia said.

Finishing off the meeting, the board approved an agreement between the Muscatine school district and the city/county of Muscatine to allow a right-of-way for part of Block 8 of the South Park addition in the city. The board also approved both the contract award recommendation for the Jefferson School addition and the change order for the MCSD Controlled Entrances.

