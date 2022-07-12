Muscatine School Board praises Latinx-focused program for helping students get ahead

MUSCATINE – This week, the Muscatine Community School District held its first School Board meeting since the end of the 2021-2022 school year. With there being no residents volunteering to speak during the Citizen Speaks portion of the meeting, the main focus of this month’s meeting was a presentation on the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach’s Salir Adelante program.

Leading this presentation was Jesse Garcia, ISU’s Latinx Outreach Coordinator for Muscatine County. Starting with a brief video, it was explained that the Salir Adelante – which translates to “to get ahead” - program is meant to “build upon Latino family values, knowledge and experiences to help youth reach their hopes and dreams.”

Salir Adelante was started in 2015 by Dr. Kimberly Greder and was developed at Oklahoma State University before being piloted in both Muscatine and Des Moines. From there, more research was done and once there was both a demonstrated need and a demonstrated level of success, the program was able to fully begin through a currently established partnership between the Muscatine Community School District and Muscatine Community College.

Set up as a six-week workshop series, Salir Adelante is open for both students and their parents and families. Garcia explained that the two groups start off as separate before being brought back together for a family session. Each week, the workshop explores a new topic and how these topics relate to the education system and post-secondary education. Some of these topics include financial resources/financial aid, resources available within the community, and scholarships.

Garcia emphasized that the structure of the program is meant to help make learning about these topics more “digestible”, allowing students and families to all be on the same page. The program’s main focus of “getting ahead” is also meant to be more personal to the students, pushing them to get ahead for themselves by taking advantage of all opportunities in order to reach their full potential instead of simply trying to getting ahead of others.

“A lot of the times, as a community, a lot of us slip through the cracks because we don’t have the adequate resources or simply someone around who might know what it means to file a FASFA or how to apply for college,” Garcia stated in the video. “That’s really the all-encompassing aspect of the program and what we aim to do here, making sure that no kid is getting left behind and that every family has the resources and information so that they can salir adelante.”

Following the video, Garcia shared some of the results the program has seen so far. Among the program’s first two graduating classes, it was discovered that 62 percent of the students that participated in the program enrolled in some form of Post-Secondary Education. Garcia noted that these numbers may be somewhat skewed due to the impact felt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This program has definitely helped me a lot,” Catherine Arellano Moya, one of the program’s former students said when asked to share her story. Since graduating from Salir Adelante, has joined MCC’s LULAC group, becoming its Vice President, and serves as a Latinx Outreach Assistant.

“I would not be as involved as I am in school now if it weren’t for the program because of all the connections I’ve built… It’s just been a lot of help. Sometimes I feel lost, but I’ve built a great support system through this program and now I feel like I can actually continue,” Moya continued.

Although the program already has a solid base, Garcia then shared that he hopes to expand the program even more in the coming years. “There is a lot to be said about Latin culture and how it affects young children,” he said. “I spent quite some time this spring trying to hear more about the Dual-Language program and how that might be a place to tie something in, because what my end goal would be is to increase Latin parent involvement in education.”

For those families that wish to get involved with the next Salir Adelante session, they can contact the ISU Extension office at 515-993-4281 and ask to speak with Rosa Gonzalez. They can also email Gonzalez at rdegonza@iastate.edu or go to www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/salir-adelante.