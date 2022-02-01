Muscatine School Board to begin 'community conversations' this month

MUSCATINE – Muscatine Community School District and Muscatine Board of Education is starting a new monthly public session called“School Board Community Conversations."
They'll be from 6-6:45 p.m. before each school board meeting, beginning Monday, Feb. 14, in the lower level of Muscatine City Hall.
The district says the goal is to improve transparency and public communication.
“All school board members have been discussing ways to enhance and further community engagement, as creating a culture of collaboration in our community establishes a welcoming environment for all,” Board President John Dabeet said.
“The plan is to have a couple of school board members be in attendance (for each session),” Superintendent Clint Christopher said. “This allows members of the community to ask questions and engage in meaningful conversations about things connected to the school district.”
The public can bring up any topic of interest. No more than three board members will attend, because open meeting law says four or more board members gathered is a quorum of the school board. Board members will rotate attendance.
“Having open lines of communication with the community has always been important, allowing for more voices to be heard,” Christopher said. “This also aligns with our Desired Daily Experiences, specifically regarding families having a voice and their input being valued. No decisions will be made during these conversations, but I do believe those who attend will take a lot of positive things away from them.”
“My hope as board president is that members of the Muscatine community continue to feel that their voices are not only heard but valued,” Dabeet added. “We all want the best for our students and for them to graduate high school prepared to leave successful lives and to be proud of the education they received.”
The regular school board meetings are on the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. inside council chambers, located in the upper level in City Hall. Each meeting is broadcasted live on Muscatine Power & Water cable channel 2, and can also be found on the MCSD YouTube channel.