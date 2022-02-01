Muscatine School Board to begin 'community conversations' this month

MUSCATINE – Muscatine Community School District and Muscatine Board of Education is starting a new monthly public session called“School Board Community Conversations."

They'll be from 6-6:45 p.m. before each school board meeting, beginning Monday, Feb. 14, in the lower level of Muscatine City Hall.

The district says the goal is to improve transparency and public communication.

“All school board members have been discussing ways to enhance and further community engagement, as creating a culture of collaboration in our community establishes a welcoming environment for all,” Board President John Dabeet said.

“The plan is to have a couple of school board members be in attendance (for each session),” Superintendent Clint Christopher said. “This allows members of the community to ask questions and engage in meaningful conversations about things connected to the school district.”

The public can bring up any topic of interest. No more than three board members will attend, because open meeting law says four or more board members gathered is a quorum of the school board. Board members will rotate attendance.