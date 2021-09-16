Muscatine School board to discuss mask mandate during special meeting Friday

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine School Board is expected to vote on whether face coverings will be mandated in the district during the coming semester, but first the board wants to make sure the public has plenty of opportunity to comment on the issue.
The meeting, to be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the school district administration center, includes 30 minutes at the start for public comment. Each person wishing to comment will be limited to two minutes. The school board will then discuss possible action on mask requirements for students and staff.
“This past Monday, Sept. 13, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa granted a temporary restraining order with regards to the state of Iowa’s current law that prohibited school districts from implementing face mask mandates,” Muscatine Superintendent Clint Christopher said. “By doing this, school districts across the state are now able to make local decisions about the usage of face masks in schools. Our Board of Education members will be meeting in a special session this Friday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at the MCSD Admin Center, 2900 Mulberry Ave., to discuss this matter. As a district, we communicated this on Wednesday afternoon to all MCSD families along with our staff members. That contained a link to an online form that allows for those members of the public that are unable to attend the meeting in person to share their feedback that will then be officially entered in the meeting minutes. Board members are currently and will continue to be reviewing comments from the community prior to the meeting. Keeping our students and staff safe in school has been and will continue to be a priority for our district.”
People wishing to submit a comment online to the district can do so by going to: https://tinyurl.com/tfrcvhds.
Since a U.S. District Court judge’s temporary halting Monday of Iowa’s mask mandate ban, several districts in the state have reinstated a mask requirement. The ruling was made as the result of a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Education’s office for Civil Rights. The office investigated the mandate ban in five states, including Iowa. The lawsuit was brought arguing that the statewide prohibition on universal masking discriminates against students with disabilities who are at a heightened risk of severe illness from COVID-19 by preventing them from safely accessing in-person education.
Last semester the Muscatine School District required students to wear masks until Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a ban on those mandates for cities, counties and school districts on the last day of the 2021 legislative session. Prior to the ban, the school district considered the mandate a priority for keeping students and staff healthy and safe.
“Masking allowed us to maintain as much in-person learning as possible,” Christopher said. “We have followed the guidance of the CDC and our local public health officials.”
Although Christopher disapproved of there being a lack of transparency due to both the bill being passed in the middle of the night and without any public engagement, he still acknowledged the bill became law. The school district also continued to strongly encourage the use of masks. Christopher said the main reason masks were encouraged was to help protect younger students who had not been vaccinated.