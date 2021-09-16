Muscatine School board to discuss mask mandate during special meeting Friday

“This past Monday, Sept. 13, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa granted a temporary restraining order with regards to the state of Iowa’s current law that prohibited school districts from implementing face mask mandates,” Muscatine Superintendent Clint Christopher said. “By doing this, school districts across the state are now able to make local decisions about the usage of face masks in schools. Our Board of Education members will be meeting in a special session this Friday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at the MCSD Admin Center, 2900 Mulberry Ave., to discuss this matter. As a district, we communicated this on Wednesday afternoon to all MCSD families along with our staff members. That contained a link to an online form that allows for those members of the public that are unable to attend the meeting in person to share their feedback that will then be officially entered in the meeting minutes. Board members are currently and will continue to be reviewing comments from the community prior to the meeting. Keeping our students and staff safe in school has been and will continue to be a priority for our district.”