Muscatine School board to discuss mask mandate during special meeting today

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine School Board is expected to vote on whether face coverings will be mandated in the district during the coming semester, but first the board wants to make sure the public has plenty of opportunity to comment on the issue.

The meeting, to be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the school district administration center, includes 30 minutes at the start for public comment. Each person wishing to comment will be limited to two minutes. The school board will then discuss possible action on mask requirements for students and staff.

“This past Monday, Sept. 13, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa granted a temporary restraining order with regards to the state of Iowa’s current law that prohibited school districts from implementing face mask mandates,” according to a statement from Muscatine Superintendent Clint Christopher. “By doing this, school districts across the state are now able to make local decisions about the usage of face masks in schools. Our Board of Education members will be meeting in a special session this Friday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at the MCSD Admin Center, 2900 Mulberry Ave., to discuss this matter.