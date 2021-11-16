Muscatine school board votes to remove student mask mandate

MUSCATINE — Monday night was a night of change as the new members of the Muscatine School Board voted for the removal of the mask mandate for students from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.
The board voted 5-2 in favor of removing the face-covering mandate for those students and staff, effective Wednesday. Mike Morgan and Denny Schuur provided the two "nay" votes, with Morgan indicating before the vote he had wanted to see the mandate lifted on Nov. 29, after the Thanksgiving holiday, instead of on Nov. 17.
Although masks are no longer required, the district will continue to strongly encourage the use of face-coverings by all students. Additionally, in compliance with President Joe Biden's executive order, students are still required to wear masks on the school bus or other school district-provided transportation.
During the board’s special session in September, it was announced the mandate would be up for discussion once there was a steady decline in positive cases and a vaccine was made available for children ages 5-11.
Along with giving his recommendation for lifting the mask mandate, Superintendent Clint Christopher shared several pieces of information that related to the previously stated requirements. Christopher said that monthly illnesses related to the COVID-19 virus had dropped 75% from where they were in September.
Christopher also said there were only six currently active COVID-19 cases in the Muscatine School District, five at the elementary level. Staff absences for personal and family illnesses for teachers have also dropped by approximately 30% while vaccination rates in Muscatine County have improved, with 70% of the county population having had at least one dose. All of these statistics contributed to the superintendent’s current recommendation.
Communication Director Tony Loconsole said the district was working with Muscatine County Public Health to offer vaccination clinics for the Pfizer COVID-19 children’s vaccine. Further details on these clinics are expected to come in the next couple of weeks.
In other business, the meeting included the changing of members, with farewells to former board president Tammi Drawbaugh, who had served for 15 years; Aaron Finn, who served for six years; and Toby McCarter, who served for four years.
The board swore in its newly elected members, Matt Conard, Lindsey Phillips and Ken LaRue. John DaBeet was elected as the new school board president, while Morgan was elected as vice president.
Daphne Donald was officially appointed as board secretary in place of Lisa Mosier Bunn, who resigned earlier last month. Tom Anderson was also reappointed as board treasurer. Anderson has also served as the Muscatine Community School District’s director of finance and budget since 2016.
Other annual business included designating First National Bank, CBI Bank and Trust, and Community Bank as the official depositories of district funds, appointing Stanley, Lande and Hunder, Ahlers Law Firm and Lynch Dallas P.C. as the district’s representing counsels, and designating Bohnsack and Frommelt as the auditor of record. The Work Based Learning program at Muscatine High School, led by Brandon Welsch and Karey Hawkins, was also discussed.
There was also a student school board update, a Citizen Speaks session and a presentation by Alan Greinier, Executive Director of the Iowa High School Music Association.