Muscatine school board votes to remove student mask mandate

MUSCATINE — Monday night was a night of change as the new members of the Muscatine School Board voted for the removal of the mask mandate for students from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.

The board voted 5-2 in favor of removing the face-covering mandate for those students and staff, effective Wednesday. Mike Morgan and Denny Schuur provided the two "nay" votes, with Morgan indicating before the vote he had wanted to see the mandate lifted on Nov. 29, after the Thanksgiving holiday, instead of on Nov. 17.

Although masks are no longer required, the district will continue to strongly encourage the use of face-coverings by all students. Additionally, in compliance with President Joe Biden's executive order, students are still required to wear masks on the school bus or other school district-provided transportation.

During the board’s special session in September, it was announced the mandate would be up for discussion once there was a steady decline in positive cases and a vaccine was made available for children ages 5-11.