MUSCATINE — When Muscatine's Central and West Middle Schools combine next school year, the "new" school will need a new name. Monday night, the Muscatine School Board will decide what to call it.
The board will discuss suggestions collected earlier this year. The following names will be presented: Alexander Clark, Susan Clark, Clark, Muscatine Junior High or Middle School, Mark Twain. However, the board is not required to choose one of the options and may opt for a different name.
Combining the schools was the result of several factors and had been discussed more specifically beginning last year. Superintendent Jerry Riibe told the school board declining enrollments, aging buildings and changes in society have influenced decisions in the district. Repurposing the former Colorado Elementary School into the Muskie Early Learning Center this year was also a result.
A committee of district employees, school board and community members researched possible naming options for the school. The public was also asked to submit ideas to the district for consideration. The Muscatine Community School District Middle School Transition committee accepted suggestions online from April 30 until May 15 with the following guidelines:
“School district buildings may be named after persons who have attained international, national, state or local prominence, or after persons who have made a significant contribution to the district, or after the geographic characteristics of the area in which the facility is located. When possible the name shall be known to, and significant to, the people of the district. The name shall not conflict with the names of other schools in the district or surrounding districts.”
In June, the committee reported it had decided on “Muscatine Junior High School” and Riibe would present the suggestion to the school board at its Aug. 12 meeting. The committee said in a news release middle school staff were “overwhelmingly” in favor of the name.
A persevering group of residents have been vocal about making a teachable moment out of the opportunity to name the school. At the June 10 board meeting, Sue Johannsen, Dan Clark, Jacque McCoy and Jean Clark shared their opinions for naming the school after historic civil rights figures Alexander Clark or his daughter Susan Clark. Through Susan’s efforts, Iowa schools became integrated 86 years before the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education.
Jean Clark told the board now is a "perfect time to name a school after Susan and show our students women and girls do matter, and they do have a place in history, and they have helped shape laws and policies."
In a statement, the district reported due to “receiving additional interest late in the process” the names set to be presented to the board Monday would be suggested.
Other items on the agenda include an update on the start of the school year, selecting the firms to be interviewed for the superintendent search, appointing an Iowa Association of School Boards delegate for the November assembly, and early retirement options for fiscal year 2020.
Muscatine School Board will meet at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 215 Sycamore St. Meetings are open to the public and are also available on the district’s YouTube page.
