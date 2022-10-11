Muscatine School District accepts $15 million Sales Tax Revenue Bond proposal

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Board of Education unanimously agreed to approve the Resolution Directing Sale action included on its agenda.

Through this approval, it was agreed that the district would accept the School Infrastructure Sales, Services and Use Tax Revenue Bond proposal it received from Truist Bank in Charlotte in North Carolina, which amounted to $15 million with a final maturity date of 2030 and an interest rate of 3.89 percent.

Prior to the approval, Matt Gillaspie, managing director within the education practice of Piper Sandler in Des Moines, gave a full summary of the proposals and gave his own recommendation when it came to the Board’s choice. Of all the proposals that the district received, Gillaspie went over the three with the lowest interest rates, with Truist having the third lowest and JPMorgan A and C both having lower rates – 3.8 percent and 3.86 percent respectively.

Gillaspie clarified, however, that if the district were to go with JPMorgan A, the bonds made through that proposal would be non-callable, meaning that the district wouldn’t be able to pay off its principal early, potentially saving the district money in the case of refinancing or restructuring.

As for the second-lowest option of JPMorgon C, Gillaspie explained that with this proposal the district wouldn’t be able to begin paying off the bonds for about five and a half years, and at that point the bond would be close to its final maturity, leaving very little interest left to pay and thus very little value to the district. He also pointed out that Truist’s 3.89 percent interest rate was still in the “historically normal” range, not being considered too high by those standards.

Additionally, Gillaspie felt that the difference of only $21,000 in interest costs between the lowest and third-lowest options was not valuable enough for the district to give up its flexibility and ability to pay the bond off at any time. Because the bond is being financed with future sales tax revenue dollars, residents don’t have to worry about paying extra in property taxes to fund the bond, as it will have no bearing on these local property taxes, according to district accountant Tom Anderson.

Looking at these future revenue numbers, Gillaspie used the rest of the presentation to explain what accepting this bond would mean for the district. In reference to the district’s current debt limit of $113.8 million in principle, taking this bond would still allow the district to remain $88.9 million within its limit. If the district sticks to a repayment plan of $2.58 million annually, the bond will be paid off by June 2030.

With these bonds being used to fund several previously discussed projects such as the junior high and elementary school additions, Gillaspie also explained how if the cost for these projects were to come in close to what the estimates were, the district would see a surplus deficit of around $2.5 million with the potential to qualify for a small issue exemption, which would give the district three years to spend the bond’s proceeds.

Gillaspie said he felt very confident that the district would be able to repay the bond without much worry due to its debt service coverage of $2.26 from sales tax dollars for every dollar that the district owes. With a rate this high, Gillaspie explained that not only do banks know that there is “almost no chance” that the bond won’t get paid back but the district will also have the extra cash to fund other projects, giving it a large ability to fund other needs without borrowing additional funds.

With the approval of the Truist Bank now official, the Board will be looking at the various issuance resolutions for the bond on Monday, Oct. 24, before closing the transaction on Nov. 8. Proposals for additional bonds for 2023 are expected to be looked over during the Nov. 14 meeting.

Two other approvals were made Monday evening before Board adjourned. The School Budget Review Committee received additional spending authority in the amount of $729,755 for special education expenditures due to rising transportation expenses as well as revenue being down, though Anderson added that the latter didn’t raise any significant red flags for him. The Board also approved the Swanson Construction project for the Central Production Kitchen project.