MUSCATINE – For the third year in a row, the young students of Muscatine will be able to spend their summer improving their reading and mathematics skills, participating in fun activities and forming friendships with other eager learners.

This week, it was announced that the Muskie SPARK (Summer Program for Arts Recreation & Knowledge) would be back for summer 2023, running at Jefferson Elementary from weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on June 20 and ending on July 21.

Just as it was in previous years, the program will be free for students in kindergarten through 6th grade, with the program itself being paid for through allocated federal COVID dollars.

Being headed once again by its co-principals Jefferson Elementary’s Dr. Kandy Steel and Franklin Elementary’s Corry Spies, the SPARK program will provide participating students with lessons and activities based around subjects such as robotics, engineering, sports and different kinds of art, just to name a few. The program will also provide free transportation to and from the Jefferson building as well as free breakfast and lunch.

“We created this program as a way to provide a wonderful experience for our kids, giving them something to do beyond just sitting and watching TV or being on their computers all summer,” Steel said in a previous year. “It gives kids an opportunity to accelerate their learning – we’ll take every child where they are and try to accelerate them and prepare them for their next grade level and beyond.”

With how quickly registration spots are filling up, the Muscatine school district encourages interested families to register soon. To do so, families can visit the district website at www.muscatine.k12.ia.us or call 563-263-8800 for any questions they may have.