Muscatine school district assures that it is prepared for potential cyber attacks

Over the past several years, as the presence of technology has grown within American schools, so has the threat of cyberattacks and hackings.

In some cases, these attacks can even shut down a school district’s ability to teach using certain tools or programs such as Infinite Campus or Google Classroom, or access the school’s email or gradebooks.

While there hasn’t been any threat suspected in Muscatine, the team at the Muscatine Community School District has assured that it is always preparing for such threats and, in the case of one actually happening, also has assured that classes would remain in session.

On Wednesday, it was reported that an unauthorized user had gained access to personal information relating to current and/or former employees of the Davenport Community School District. This attack shut down access to the district’s email, with this being the second occurrence of this since the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

In the past few years, school districts across the country have seen similar hacking attempts and cyberattacks, further putting the importance on other districts to assure that their digital security measures as well as their IT departments are properly prepared.

Scott Comstock, director of technology for the Muscatine Community School District (MCSD), emphasized that this is true for Muscatine as well, stating that the MCSD staff take cyber security and data protection very seriously.

Comstock went on to explain that in order to prevent such attacks, MCSD has ongoing training, including phishing training and simulated cyberattacks, for all of its employees in order for the staff to learn what to look for regarding suspicious emails or links that could prompt a cyberattack.

Another way that MCSD tries to prevent these attacks, Comstock explained, is its use of a third party to conduct routine security audits of the district alongside enforcing multi-factor authentication for all district accounts.

“Cyberattacks have become more sophisticated and have happened with greater frequency over the last few years,” Comstock said. “In addition to that, cyber security is always changing, and our district is constantly having to evaluate and plan on the best ways to keep our systems protected. This is something our technology team takes very seriously and spends time working on it on a weekly basis.”

In light of Davenport’s struggles with losing access to not only its systems but the internet as a whole, it has been pointed out how much the loss of these tools can ultimately impact the classroom simply based on how much technology is being used by teachers and students alike.

Comstock, however, pointed out how losing access to the internet is something that MCSD has dealt with before and thus already has an understanding of how to effectively hold and continue classes without it.

“The district has lost access to the internet due to things that are beyond our control like weather-related issues, water main breaks, construction, etc. The loss of access to the internet would not impede the ability of our staff to provide in-person learning to students,” he said.