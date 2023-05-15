Msucatine students shared some of their hard work and experiments at this year's science fair.

After a brief postponement due to bad weather, students gathered at the Muscatine Mall on Friday. This year saw about 150 kids ranging in grades from 5th grade to high school participating in the fair as well as about 250 different projects.

“It’s just a great fair,” Ben Niedergeses, an engineer from the Iowa Engineers Society who has helped run the fair for several years, said. “I’m glad it’s been going on for such a long time. We’re getting back into it after (the pandemic), and hopefully we can build up steam and keep it going for another 50 or so years.”

Neidergreses said the event gives students a chance go beyond the nuts and bolts of science to look at why science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) are important.

“There’s a lot of different STEM projects out there and there’s a lot of really great technical focuses on stuff where you can get kids exposed to how science works... So the Science Fair is nice in and of itself because you get that aspect with the science and the technical stuff, but then beyond that you talk about the demonstration, explanation and justification aspects of it," he said.

For those students who choose to participate in the science fair, the lessons they learn from are two-fold, Neidergeses said. In addition to learning about the scientific method and having the chance to run their own experiment, students must also practice giving a verbal presentation as well as answer questions from judges and guests.

“It’s not just doing a project, but it’s also explaining it, backing it up, rationalizing it and being able to defend it,” he said.

In the end, several different finalists from each grade were chosen based on their ability to follow the scientific method, the quality of their experiment’s design and execution, the aesthetics of their presentation display, and their willingness to take extra steps and look deeper into their experiment’s results in order to truly figure out the reason behind it.

Finalists and placements here:

Fifth Grade Biological Singles: First to McKenna Kassel; second to Jon Mergel; third to Eden Hunter; fourth to Camryn McKee; fifth to Charlie Robison and honorable mentions to Claire Weisamp, Sam Ronzheimer and Yeva Chemeitsha.

Fifth Grade Physical Singles: First to Cohen Hunter; second to Maci Fry; third to Sophia Kolehmainen; fourth to Emmett Fangman; fifth to Kael Nelson and an honorable mention to Elaina Wolf.

Fifth Grade teams: First to Tensley Mathis and Lilliana Enriquez; second to Adaly Lee and Marisa Boston; third to Gabriela Leza and Gracelyn Phelps; fourth to Parker Welsch and Gianna Meons; fifth to Cyrus Schmidt and Jacor Regenmitter and an honorable mention to Isabella James and Luma White received an honorable mention.

Sixth Grade Physical Teams: First to Gavin Green and Braxton Wade; second to William Venzon and Charles Delp; third to Ian Pavtz and Quinn McLeod; fourth to Henery Engelkemner and Draven Baldwin and fifth to Joel Huerta and Alec Gonzale.

Sixth Grade Physical Singles: first to Henry Hayerty; second to Hannah Taylor; third to Hadley Hoopes; fourth to Gianna Derales and fifth to Bailey Booth.

Sixth Grade Biological Singles: first to Nate Persuad; second to Gianna Nietzel; third to Jasiel Torres; fourth to Embur Rudolph; fifth to Ava Gonzales, and honorable mentions to Julia McNeely, Ryder Lee and Sebastian Elias.

Sixth Grade Biological Teams: first to Charolette Evans and Cora Travis; second to Kaylin Paul and Emersen Franke; third to Briyer Davenport and Evelyn Xu; fourth to Carter Houseman and Colton Horton; fifth to Remmi Hager and Rusty Glass and honorable mentions to Noah Morrison, Alexis Braun, Miguel Olivares, Jayden Chavez, Nevaeh Aquirre, and Janella Palacios-Lopez.

Seventh/Eighth Grade Biological Singles: first to Samantha Potter; second to Essie Stover; third to Emery Anderson and fourth to Sydney Carver.

Seventh/Eighth Grade Physical: first to Aden Bullock; second to Carver Cause; third to Adlai Guinm; fourth to Jonathan Niedergeses and honorable mentions to Brady O’Connor and Cooper Stalkfleet.

Seventh/Eighth Grade Teams: first to Eve Kurrigan and Violet Poci; second to Jeyaden and William (last names not available); third to Hannah Pittman and Allison Hodapp; fourth to Cooper McLoud and Ben Miller; fifth to Isabella Kopf and Birde Engelkemier and honorable mentions to Kaylee Cochran, Lila Wall, Josh O’Connor, Alessandro Leza, Naleena Frye and Olivia Braun.

Additionally, Logan Raul won first place in the high school category, being its sole entry.

