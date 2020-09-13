Muscatine School District orders clear masks to help students who read lips

“If they are needed, (the schools) just give us a call,” she said. “We keep a surplus of them, and it’s a super easy thing that seems like it makes sense.”

Wichers said the masks seem to be working well. “Kids seem to be wearing them and that doesn’t seem to be a big deal for them, and the parents seem to be happy with the solution, too.”

Wichers said it's not necessarily hard to cater to students with special needs.

“With many of these kids, we know them quite well… We know who these kids are and their teachers have developed relationships with their families, so we have a pretty good idea of what their needs are.”

Virtual learning is unexplored territory for them, so Wichers and her team planned assistance like using closed-captioning, speech-to-text technology and programs, and dual screens for those with interpreters.

“With technology, they seem to be creating all sorts of things to help,” Wichers said. “It’s a work in progress, but I would say that when we entered this world of virtual and remote learning, it did cause us to think about how we could deliver something that used to be in-person electronically.”