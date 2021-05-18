Muscatine School District participates in summer meal program for the second year in a row

MUSCATINE — With the school year winding down, the Muscatine Community School District (MCSD) is making sure children are fed during the summer.
For some children, the breakfasts and lunches provided through school may be their only consistent source of food, making long periods of time without the source all the more difficult to get through. But as more and more school districts acknowledge this issue, they also step forward to provide a decent meal to these students, even when classes aren’t in session.
For the second year in a row, the Muscatine Community School District has decided to participate in the Summer Food Service program. With several options and sites all across the city for both daily and weekly meals, the district will provide students 18 and under with these free meals throughout the week.
In accordance with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, all meals given to these students will be the exact same, and there will be no discrimination in regards to race, color, national origin, gender, age or disability. Additionally, these meals will be provided at a first come, first serve basis, with these sites operating in a grab-and-go fashion similar to the meal sites seen last year during the extended pandemic-related school closures.
“We are excited to continue the meal program throughout the summer,” Alisha K. Eggers, Food and Nutrition Supervisor for MCSD, said. “And we’re very happy about the USDA’s decision to allow families or siblings can still pick up meals without the children receiving the meals being present, and that we can still offer the seven meals per week option.”
Eggers said she and her staff were also excited that for the 2021-22 school year they would be able to continue providing free meals for students.
“Personally, I think meals just need to be included as part of education," she said. "There’s just too many variables for something that’s needed.”
Eggers said programs such as the Summer Food Service program help with their school lunch program’s liveliness.
“We do get reimbursement from the USDA, so it helps us stay afloat and employ staff members that might otherwise be off in the summer, and it’s just an opportunity for us to hopefully stay financially viable,” she said.
The four schools that will provide daily grab-and-go locations for both breakfast and lunch are Franklin Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Madison Elementary and McKinley Elementary. Franklin, Jefferson and Madison will all be distributing free meals from 11-11:30 a.m. June 7 to Aug. 6, while McKinley will operate from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 28 to July 30.
There will also be three distribution sites set away from these schools. These sites include the Cedar Park/Hill Apartments on 2002 Logan Street, Ripley’s Mobile Home Parks at 2881 US-61, and the Salvation Army of Muscatine County. All three sites will be open from June 7 to Aug. 6, with the Cedar Park and Highway 61 locations distributing meals from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and the Salvation Army location distributing meals from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
The final site for the grab-and-go meals is the weekly site, which will be at the Muscatine High School this year instead of the former Central Middle School. The site will only be open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 9 to Aug. 5. Parents, guardians or designated older siblings will be allowed to pick up multiple meals for multiple kids at this site.
However, those who choose the weekly meal option will not be able to also pick-up daily meals, they must choose one option or the other. Additionally, all of the sites will be closed on Fridays, as well as on July 2 and July 5 in observation of the 4th of July holiday weekend.
“We really enjoy feeding kids in-person, but the nice thing about this program is that we can help families more by being able to provide meals for seven days, along with providing hot meal pick-ups for those who choose that option,” Eggers said. “We’re really proud to be able to serve the community’s children, and we really appreciate families participating.”
Before the summer starts, families are asked to fill out a summer meal survey at https://www.muscatine.k12.ia.us/news/mhs/mcsd-summer-meal-program-2021/, as soon as possible so that the district can determine the number of meals needed for the season. For all further questions, send an email to schoolmeals@mcsdonline.org.