Muscatine School District participates in summer meal program for the second year in a row

MUSCATINE — With the school year winding down, the Muscatine Community School District (MCSD) is making sure children are fed during the summer.

For some children, the breakfasts and lunches provided through school may be their only consistent source of food, making long periods of time without the source all the more difficult to get through. But as more and more school districts acknowledge this issue, they also step forward to provide a decent meal to these students, even when classes aren’t in session.

For the second year in a row, the Muscatine Community School District has decided to participate in the Summer Food Service program. With several options and sites all across the city for both daily and weekly meals, the district will provide students 18 and under with these free meals throughout the week.

In accordance with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, all meals given to these students will be the exact same, and there will be no discrimination in regards to race, color, national origin, gender, age or disability. Additionally, these meals will be provided at a first come, first serve basis, with these sites operating in a grab-and-go fashion similar to the meal sites seen last year during the extended pandemic-related school closures.