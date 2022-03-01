 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muscatine school district tax rate to decline 9 cents

Muscatine Board of Education

The Muscatine Community School District’s Board of Education held a work session Monday night at the MCSD Administration Center to discuss the budget for fiscal year 2022-23. 

MUSCATINE – During the Muscatine School Board work session Monday, the board learned the proposed tax levy to the community from the school district to fund the 2022-23 budget.

District Director of Finance Tom Anderson told the board Muscatine School District property taxpayers will see a slight decline in their rate with a 9-cent decrease per $1,000 of taxable valuation. The district’s overall askings will drop $91,000.

“There are a lot of things that are going into this,” Anderson said. “One is obviously enrollment, but another is tax reduction incentives the legislature has approved.”

The general fund levy this year is expected to be $13.43.

The public hearing for the 2022/23 budget will be April 11. The time and place will be set during the March 7 meeting. The budget has to be to the county auditor by April 15.

The board is also planning to implement self-funded health insurance for its faculty and staff. Anderson said one of the lines on the budget is now rebates from medical companies. In the coming year, the district is looking at a 5.4% increase over this year’s $5.2 million.

The cost per employee per month is calculated to be $939.44, which Anderson said is lower than what is budgeted for. There will be 458 contracts in the district, down from 474 last year.

Reasons given for an increase in insurance costs is the provider is predicting an increase in claims in the coming year. Superintendent Clint Christopher told the board that in speaking with other school districts, there is an 8 to 10% increase in the cost of insurance across the board.

Christopher said the district going self-insured is keeping the cost per policy down and is allowing the district to have more control over its coverage.

“This was a good decision,” he said.

