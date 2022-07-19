Muscatine school district to follow state's new free/reduced meal policy

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Community School District is making changes to its free and reduced lunch program.

The announcement comes about two weeks after the Iowa Department of Education and the Bureau of Nutrition and Health Services finalized their policy for free or reduced price meals for students who are unable to pay the full price of these meals.

The biggest change to the policy is that, after two years, breakfast and lunch will no longer be free to all children. Only those who have qualified for or have been accepted into the free/reduced meal program will receive them, with all other students needing to pay full price. These prices are $2 for breakfast and $3 for lunch at all students pre-K to 5th grade, $2 for breakfast and $3.10 for lunch at 6th-8th grade schools, and $2.10 for breakfast and $3.20 for lunch at the high school.

Some of Muscatine’s schools have been certified as Community Eligibility Provision Schools and will still offer free meals to all its students. These certified schools are Franklin Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Madison Elementary and McKinley Elementary.

There are four different ways for households to qualify for free or reduced-price meals, according to the new policy. The first qualifier is dependent on household income. Based on the income level of the family, they will receive a certain number of free and reduced price meals. Families should note that when completing an application for free/reduced meals, they only need to submit the last four digits of the household’s primary wage earner’s social security number.

Families who are already part of SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) or FIP (the Family Investment Program) will also be eligible, with most of these families expected to qualify for free meals automatically. These families will receive a letter in the mail from the student’s school that lists all of their student’s benefits.

Some families who are on SNAP or FIP will receive a letter directly from the Department of Human Services (DHS). This letter must then be taken to the school in order for the student to receive free meals. Families that did not see their children listed on the notice of eligibility or didn’t receive any letters from their student’s school or DHS may still reach out to the school and fill out an application to see if there are any other benefits available to them.

Those who are on SNAP or FIP and who do not want the free or reduced meals will also have to reach out to their student’s school to decline these meals. Additionally, any free/reduced meal eligibility that a student has received from the previous year will only continue for up to 30 days into the new school year. After these 30 days, if the student’s family has not applied for free/reduced meals or if they have not been notified of their new school year eligibility, they will be forced to pay full price for all meals.

Although the previous meal program for the Muscatine Community School District is no longer in place, food and nutrition supervisor Alisha Eggers thanked the community for supporting it, as well as the district’s summer meal program, for two years.

“While we were helping them, they were helping us, too,” she said. “The community has been participating, and by participating in the program we have received funding from USDA, so it has been a financial win-win.”

During the final month of the program, the district was able to serve free meals 52,615 meals.

For any questions or concerns regarding the new policy and meal programs within the district, contact Eggers at 563-263-7223 ext. 1113 or through email at schoolmeals@mcsdonline.org.