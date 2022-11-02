Muscatine School District to hold outreach event this week at Community Y

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Community School District, in coordination with Aligned Impact Muscatine County and Trinity Muscatine Public Health, is inviting residents to take advantage of its survey outreach event, which will be held at the Muscatine Community Y from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

According to Tony Loconsole, Director of Communications & Community Engagement for the district, this event is primarily held to allow community members with limited access to technology space to complete the Daily Desired Experience survey.

Loconsole nearly 2,000 surveys have been completed, about 400 higher than last spring’s survey response total.

“This is good but, I'd like to see us be closer to 3,000," Loconsole said.

To extend the survey's reach, it is also available in English, Spanish and French. A translator will also be on-site during the outreach event in the hopes of making the completion of the survey as easy as possible for anyone wishing to submit one.

"The Daily Desired Experiences are things that the school district strives to provide to all students, families, and staff members on a daily basis,” Loconsole explained. “This annual survey is extremely important and will help the district to see where things are at, identify areas that need improvement, and locate common themes via the comments.”

As an example, Loconsole said a common theme in last spring’s survey responses was more all-staff celebrations.

“From that, a district social committee was formed featuring a variety of staff members who then planned our end-of-the-year, all-staff breakfast, the 'super in-service' all-staff lunch, and the recent staff tailgate event,” Loconsole continued.

For those wishing to take the survey at their own home, residents with access to the Internet can visit www.muscatine.k12.ia.us/news/daily-desired-experience-survey-october-2022/ for a link to the survey.