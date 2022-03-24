Muscatine school district to hold S.P.A.R.K. program for the second year in a row

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Community School District will again offer its Muskie S.P.A.R.K. program for Muscatine kindergarten to grade 6 students.

S.P.A.R.K. stands for “Summer Program for Arts, Recreation & Knowledge."

The program — June 21 to July 22 at Jefferson Elementary School — offers a mix of educational sessions and activities in robotics, engineering, sports, community involvement and art. It's free, and students will be served breakfast and lunch each day.

Dr. Kandy Steel, principal of Jefferson, said 500 students have signed up so far. Steel credits that success to the teachers and staff who started the program and ran it successfully last year, and the community partnerships.

“We created this program as a way to provide a wonderful experience for our kids, giving them something to do beyond just sitting and watching TV or being on their computers all summer,” Steel said. “It gives kids an opportunity to accelerate their learning — we’ll take every child where they are and try to accelerate them and prepare them for their next grade level and beyond.”

Funding came from federal COVID-19 relief ESSR dollars, which is expected to pay for the program through the summer of 2023.

“Community organizations had such a great time with the students last summer that we’re expanding the experiences that children will have this year,” Steel said. “Most of our community partners are already planning their own summer programming around S.P.A.R.K. This really speaks to their commitment to the students in our community.”

Stanley Center for Peace and Security, Musser Public Library, the ISU Extension and Outreach, and Muscatine County Conservation are among the partners. Muscatine County Conservation will offer animal meet-and-greets and canoeing at Deep Lakes for older students.

“It will be an experience that very few of our students would have without this program,” Steel said in reference to the Deep Lakes trip.

Steel said the program also offers students the opportunity to meet kids outside of their class or school and develop teamwork skills.

“We would just like to thank the community and all of the parents so far who have signed their children up and are allowing us to spend the summer with them. I think it’s going to be an awesome opportunity for (these students),” Steel said.

Register on the district’s website or through its Facebook page, or call the student's school for more information.

