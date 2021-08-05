Muscatine School District to offer free meals to all students in the new school year

MUSCATINE — Throughout 2020, the Muscatine Community School District provided free meals to the students that needed them, even when classes weren’t in person.
As the upcoming year approaches, the district looks to continue its efforts for all students.
The school district announced this week all schools will provide free breakfasts and lunches to all students throughout the 2021-22 school year. Each breakfast will be made up of four items that a student can choose from, while each lunch will consist of 3-5 items that a student can choose from.
According to Alisha Eggers, supervisor of food and nutrition for the Muscatine Community School District, the free meal program is a nationwide initiative that is open to all kids and does not have any requirements or conditions that students must meet before they can receive free meals.
“We are extremely excited to be able to offer free meals to all students again this year,” Eggers said. “We love feeding kids, and it’s very rewarding. I strongly feel that meals should be provided for students at no cost to get the fuel they need for their bodies to learn at their highest potential.”
Eggers added that through everyone receiving free meals, she believed that it not only reduces the financial burdens that some families may face, but also removes or reduces the stigma as well as the stress that some students may feel when they’re in the lunch line and don’t have money.
Looking into the details of this year’s lunch program, each student at the elementary school level will be given an individualized meal card before getting their meal that they will then give to lunchroom staff to verify their free, completed meal. Teachers will also be ordering meal choices based on the students' selections.
As for the middle and high school students, their ID cards will be scanned at the cashier stations to verify their meals. If they lose their card three times, they will need to pay $3 to replace it a fourth time.
Although complete meals will be free to students, those wishing to purchase extra cartons of milk/juice or extra food will need to either bring money with them or have money in their accounts as extra items do not fall under the free lunch program.
For the Muscatine school district, giving free meals to students is not new. Throughout the pandemic the district set up different pickup sites for daily and weekly meals.
“This summer, between the daily meal sites and the weekly pickup site at MHS, we will have provided over 50,000 meals to kids,” Eggers said. “That is double what we served six years ago when we sponsored the summer program prior to the United Way’s sponsorship.
Additionally, Eggers confirmed that if in-person classes were to be shut down once again, students would be able to still get bagged meals at the meal pickup sites just as they were able to do so in 2020. But whether students are in-class or online, Eggers repeated that she was excited and happy to know that so many students would get the food they needed.
“This is the best thing to happen to school child nutrition programs around the country in my 22 years of services,” she said. “I truly hope that the USDA will continue to provide free meals to kids in school.”
Although it is not required in order to receive the free meals, it is recommended that families complete an application for each of their students because those who qualify for free or reduced meals may also be eligible for other benefits such as school material fees, instrument rentals, driver’s education courses, school busing and P-EBT benefits. Links can be found on the Muscatine district's homepage, www.muscatine.k12.ia.us. These applications can be completed at any time during the year at www.myschoolapps.com/application.