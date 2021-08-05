Muscatine School District to offer free meals to all students in the new school year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Looking into the details of this year’s lunch program, each student at the elementary school level will be given an individualized meal card before getting their meal that they will then give to lunchroom staff to verify their free, completed meal. Teachers will also be ordering meal choices based on the students' selections.

As for the middle and high school students, their ID cards will be scanned at the cashier stations to verify their meals. If they lose their card three times, they will need to pay $3 to replace it a fourth time.

Although complete meals will be free to students, those wishing to purchase extra cartons of milk/juice or extra food will need to either bring money with them or have money in their accounts as extra items do not fall under the free lunch program.

For the Muscatine school district, giving free meals to students is not new. Throughout the pandemic the district set up different pickup sites for daily and weekly meals.

“This summer, between the daily meal sites and the weekly pickup site at MHS, we will have provided over 50,000 meals to kids,” Eggers said. “That is double what we served six years ago when we sponsored the summer program prior to the United Way’s sponsorship.