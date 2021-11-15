Muscatine School District welcomes Jaime Kroeger is new HR Director

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“My role here is to support the work our district leaders and staff already have in place, and to make sure our district maintains its high level of compliance as well as recruitability for the future,” Kroeger said. “I think our administrators and staff deserve to work smarter and not harder, so anything I can do to that end is quite rewarding.”

Prior to her 17 years in the Davenport school district, Kroeger received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and German from Augustana College in 2001. She also received a Master of Arts degree in human resource management from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota in 2017.

“I’m a firm believer that most people don’t ‘find’ human resources; human resources ‘finds’ you. A lot of HR professionals somehow find themselves in this world and you either love it or move on,” she said, “For me, I love it, and it has become something I’m passionate about.”

Kroeger said her unique perspective gained through her experience gives her an advantage.

“I’m well versed in HR, employment law, and public education. My depth of experiences in labor relations, negotiations, and risk management, as well as my master's degree in human resources management, makes me a well-rounded candidate for Muscatine schools,” she said.