Muscatine School District welcomes Jaime Kroeger is new HR Director

MUSCATINE – Last week, Muscatine Community School District welcomed Jaime Kroeger as its newest director of human resources. Previously, Kroeger worked as a human resource contract specialist in Davenport for 17 years.
In a public statement, Muscatine Superintendent Clint Christopher said, “(Kroeger) brings a vast amount of school HR experience from Davenport. She will be able to hit the ground running and make an immediate impact supporting our staff throughout the district. We are very excited to have her join our team.”
Kroeger said she was “extremely honored” to join MCSD.
“I’m not someone who comes in with radical ideas for change immediately, but I do try to always have a critical lens when looking at something new,” Kroeger said. “I’ve been told many times over the years that I’m a big-picture thinker with extreme detail orientation. I take pride in my ability to be hyper-focused while at the same time thinking several steps down the road.”
For her first goals, Kroeger said she’s focusing on familiarizing herself with the schools in the district, as well as Muscatine as a whole. She also plans to meet with district staff, the school board, and other community members as soon as possible. Following that, Kroeger will begin processing improvements in the hopes of alleviating redundancy within the district, leading to what she calls a more “streamlined” process.
“My role here is to support the work our district leaders and staff already have in place, and to make sure our district maintains its high level of compliance as well as recruitability for the future,” Kroeger said. “I think our administrators and staff deserve to work smarter and not harder, so anything I can do to that end is quite rewarding.”
Prior to her 17 years in the Davenport school district, Kroeger received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and German from Augustana College in 2001. She also received a Master of Arts degree in human resource management from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota in 2017.
“I’m a firm believer that most people don’t ‘find’ human resources; human resources ‘finds’ you. A lot of HR professionals somehow find themselves in this world and you either love it or move on,” she said, “For me, I love it, and it has become something I’m passionate about.”
Kroeger said her unique perspective gained through her experience gives her an advantage.
“I’m well versed in HR, employment law, and public education. My depth of experiences in labor relations, negotiations, and risk management, as well as my master's degree in human resources management, makes me a well-rounded candidate for Muscatine schools,” she said.
Although she and her husband had lived in Davenport for 30 years, Kroeger is familiar with Muscatine through frequenting her favorite restaurants and shops. She said she was looking forward to working and living in Muscatine.
“I find the community and culture here to be so welcoming that when this position opened up it was a simple decision for me to apply,” she said. “After having been here a month now, I can unequivocally tell you that this is exactly where I’m meant to be. Everything I’ve done professionally has led me to this point, and I’m so happy to be in a district that cares so much about their employees.”