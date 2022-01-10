 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muscatine School District will not follow federal vaccination mandate
Muscatine School District will not follow federal vaccination mandate

Muscatine Community School District

On Saturday, Jan. 8, Jaime Kroeger, MCSD Director of Human Resources, informed Muscatine teachers and staff the district will not require staff to follow the federal vaccination mandate.

 Andrea Grubaugh

MUSCATINE —Muscatine Community School District will not require its staff to follow the federal vaccination mandate.

The district notified teachers and staff on Saturday.

The policies regarding a vaccination mandate were to be presented during the Board of Education meeting on January 10.

On Jan. 8, the Iowa Division of Labor released a statement saying it would not enforce the federal mandate.

The Supreme Court has heard arguments on the potential vaccination mandate through OSHA emergency temporary standards (ETS), but has not issued an opinion.

“As a state plan state, the Iowa Division of Labor is charged with protecting the health and safety of those in the workplace and has the authority to enforce workplace safety and health standards for Iowa businesses," the state Division of Labor said in a statement. "Iowa doesn’t have a standard requiring the COVID-19 or testing. But after closely reviewing the federal OSHA vaccine mandate, Iowa has determined it will not adopt the federal standard. Iowa has concluded that it is not necessary because Iowa’s existing standards are at least as effective as the federal standard change.”

Once the state department issued its ruling, Jaime Kroeger, MCSD Director of Human Resources, told staff the district would not require its staff to follow the federal vaccination mandate.

“It has been the district’s goal to continue providing all staff with timely, accurate and transparent information as it becomes available,” Kroeger stated in the letter to staff.

