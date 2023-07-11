The Muscatine Community School District (MCSD) financial department has received a Certificate of Excellence for its financial reporting for the 2022 fiscal year.

“I was excited to get the notification about receiving this award,” said Tom Anderson, director of finance for MCSD.

This is the first year that MCSD has both applied for and received a Certificate of Excellence (COE) for its financial reporting from the Association of School Business Officials (ASBO) International, Anderson said.

“The process was time-consuming in the sense we had to gather some historical financial and statistical information about the district and prepare an Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) which is an extension of our required annual audit report,” he said. “A group of peers across the United States reviewed our ACFR looking for specific criteria that needed to be included.”

In addition to the award being a symbol of achievement in high-quality financial reporting as well as a representation of how the district has been able to meet the ASBO’s high standards, Anderson also emphasized that receiving the award demonstrates the MCSD financial department’s commitment to transparency.

“The COE’s mission is to promote and recognize excellence in financial reporting. The Annual Comprehensive Financial Report informs stakeholders about the financial and economic state of the district, making it an important communications tool for building trust and engaging with the school community," ASBO International Chief Operations Officer/Interim Executive Director Siobhan McMahon said in a press release.

