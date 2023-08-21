Muscatine Community School District’s (MCSD) Transportation Department has received two consecutive flawless inspections from the State of Iowa.

Although the department has received one flawless inspection years prior, this is the first time in its history that it has received two in a row.

Supervisor John Martz attributed the success to his team.

“(Our mechanics) are doing a tremendous job, and at the end of the day all I can do is clap for them,” Martz said. “It’s a team effort, and we’ve got a great team. Once you’ve come into the bus barn, it’s just a great big team effort – just like a football team going out to play Friday night. We’re the Muskies over here, and we’re doing a heck of a job.”

Mechanics Jeff Hall and Donnie Horten, in turn, praised Martz for his guidance and leadership. They also emphasized that while the accomplishment itself was nice, their main goal is always to do the job right.

“For me, my first thought is the safety of the kids,” Horten said. “Our kids are our first priority and our bottom line. Then it goes to the safety of our drivers, which I’d put up against any driver in the state. We’ve got a wonderful bunch, and you just can’t ask for a better work environment.”

In order for an inspection to be given a flawless grade, the school district’s fleet of vehicles — for Muscatine, this is 50 vehicles in total — had to have had no 30-day repairs or buses out of service, in addition to all other mechanical features on the vehicles being up to code.

“We check for safety issues and rust spots, we make sure the tires have enough tread and that the brake linings are up and have enough lining on them,” Martz continued, saying that he felt like a lot of people would be surprised by just how much goes into a full inspection. “It takes a lot.”

Hall took a moment to emphasize that he and his fellow mechanics typically have a small time frame to work on buses, making the balance of being efficient and quick with being thorough all the more important. He also noted that there were lots of variables to consider, given that the team also does their own body and paint work as well as warrantee and in-house mechanical work on the department’s vehicles in order to assure the quality they want in addition to saving money.

With another inspection scheduled for October 20, Martz and his team are hoping for a three-peat as they work towards another flawless inspection. The team plans to go through each and every bus, inspecting them before the inspection and looking at everything the inspector looks at in order to accomplish this.

But while they focus on keeping the buses safe, Martz wanted to remind residents to keep the district’s students safe during the start of the new school year by always making sure to stop and not pass a school bus when its flashing lights are on, pointing out that doing so is not only reckless for the children getting off at that stop but also illegal.

“There are going to be tickets issued and they aren’t going to be cheap tickets,” Martz said, adding that many of MCSD’s buses are equipped with a stop-arm camera in order to catch those who don’t obey the law. “The main reason we’re doing this is for the safety of the students.”