Muscatine school nurse nominated for national position representing Iowa

Donald said that the opportunity to be a school nurse came while she was interviewing with Muscatine County Public Health, which had a school nurse position open at the time.

“I felt that providing medical care in a non-medical setting primarily consisting of the pediatric and adolescent population would be challenging and definitely unique, but I was ready for a new chapter in my career,” she said.

Donald finds it rewarding to work with students who have chronic health issues and watch them take control of their own care and thrive as young adults.

“(Donald) is a recognized leader in school health care, and routinely consults and collaborates with health care professionals across the nation to help schools better understand processes and protocols designed to endure the safety of staff, students and the school community at large,” Spies said. “I want to thank Wendy for her continued service and dedication to her profession and to our district. We are truly fortunate to have Wendy’s expertise and guidance here at MCSD.”