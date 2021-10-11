Muscatine school nurse nominated for national position representing Iowa

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine school nurse may soon have the chance to help more students and people through her leadership.
On Oct. 13, the National Association of School Nurses will hold an election for its new NASN Director for Iowa. Susan Clark Junior High’s nurse Wendy Donald was nominated for the position by director, MaryAnn Strawhacker.
If elected, she would be an official representative for Iowa school nurses, and help improve and enhance school nursing on a state and national level through membership on NASN committees.
“I am extremely honored to be nominated for the NASN Director for Iowa,” Donald said. “If elected, I will definitely have a huge learning curve, as I have never held a position such as this in my career, but I am at a point where I am able to take on a new chapter of personal learning and professional growth. This appointment would definitely be a high point in my career.”
“This is the first time Muscatine has ever had a nurse nominated for this position,” said Franklin Elementary Principal Corry Spies, who oversees the district nurses.
Donald earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa in 1989. She worked in the Muscatine Community School District for over 20 years as a building nurse, overseeing the care of students of all ages. Donald has also served as school nurse coordinated for the district, acting as a liaison between the others school nurses and Muscatine County Public Health.
Donald said that the opportunity to be a school nurse came while she was interviewing with Muscatine County Public Health, which had a school nurse position open at the time.
“I felt that providing medical care in a non-medical setting primarily consisting of the pediatric and adolescent population would be challenging and definitely unique, but I was ready for a new chapter in my career,” she said.
Donald finds it rewarding to work with students who have chronic health issues and watch them take control of their own care and thrive as young adults.
“(Donald) is a recognized leader in school health care, and routinely consults and collaborates with health care professionals across the nation to help schools better understand processes and protocols designed to endure the safety of staff, students and the school community at large,” Spies said. “I want to thank Wendy for her continued service and dedication to her profession and to our district. We are truly fortunate to have Wendy’s expertise and guidance here at MCSD.”
This is not the first time Donald has been recognized for her efforts. During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NASN publicly recognized her contributions to the fields of school nursing and education. In addition, the State of Maryland specifically included Donald’s list of strategies and recommendations for safe operations of schools during the pandemic in the Maryland Department of Education’s “Return to Learn” plan.
But for as much success as Donald has had in her long career, she still wanted to give credit to her MCSD team of school nurses for all the support that they give her and each other, especially as of recently.
“Since the pandemic, school nurses have been on the front lines, trying to keep students and staff healthy and safe,” Donald said. “The school nurse position is being seen in a new light, and it is being noted that we are so much more than Band-Aids and ice packs. I am proud to say that I am part of the Muscatine school nurse team, and look forward to assisting other Iowa school nurses in improving their day-to-day practice or health care processes for better student health outcomes.”