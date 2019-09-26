MUSCATINE – The Muscatine School District has announced its Parent Information Night, being presented in conjunction with the Muscatine Police Department, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, in the Central Middle School Auditorium.
The event will give the community information about what happens when threats are received by the school district and how the parents and the Muscatine community can help. The presentation was scheduled as the result of a Sept. 18 incident at Muscatine High School. According to school officials two students posted on social media they had heard someone was going to commit a shooting at the school. This was ruled a hoax but only after school officials and police spent hours investigating the allegation.
“Students that create or promote an atmosphere of risk and threat are dealt with assertively,” Muscatine High school Principal Terry Hogenson said in a letter to the district. “Last week the students that were involved in creating harm or rumor were given the following consequences: out-of-school suspensions, criminal charges, and all are no longer attending day school. In short, students that create safety concerns within the building are dealt with significantly.”
Hogenson requested parents speak with their children and make them aware of the ramifications related to hoaxes so they realize such things won’t be tolerated. He also said law enforcement agencies take threats of this nature very seriously and pursue prosecution, even if they are intended as a prank.
During the incident, Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington reported that on social media there were several pieces of misinformation circulating, including that police had found a weapon in the school and that there was an active shooter in the school. He commented these rumors made investigating the situation more difficult.
Muscatine School Superintendent Jerry Riibe also said during the incident many parents had inquired about why they hadn’t been informed of the threat. He said in a situation where law enforcement is involved, the school is not always at liberty to make information public. He said this is one of the things that will be discussed during the information night.
Hodgenson also encouraged parents to speak with their children about the seriousness of threats and the importance of reporting anything suspicious.
“Muscatine High School will remain a safe place to teach and learn,” he said.
