MUSCATINE — In his opening remarks at a public meeting to discuss emergency situations in the schools, Muscatine High School principal Terry Hogenson promised the approximately 40 parents gathered in the middle school auditorium that school safety was the top priority for the school district.
Following an incident on Sept. 18 when two students perpetrated a hoax with information of a potential school shooter, several questions were raised about why school was in session that day and why parents didn’t have the choice of whether to keep their children home that day. During the meeting it was explained that the Muscatine Police Department had been investigating the incident and there never was a threat. It was also explained that false information on social media had caused additional problems.
“We will never put your children at risk,” he said. “If there is any chance that something can happen that could hurt your children, we will not have school. We will not put your children in any danger because they are just too darn valuable.”
He explained the purpose of the meeting was to inform the community that a system is in place to deal with threats in the schools. Hogenson also asked the parents to have a conversation with their children about the importance of reporting anything they see that is out of the ordinary. He also said the school would communicate with families as quickly as they are able too, but “rumors move faster than facts.”
Muscatine Police Captain Steve Schneider explained the schools and the police work together whenever a threat is received in the schools. He also said there are two police resource officers who work in the schools. He said when information is received of a possible threat, the police first identify the people involved and ensure the situation is secured and no one is in harm’s way.
“If school is in session, it is because we’ve already identified the people involved and we are satisfied the area is safe,” he said. ‘When you hear something is under investigation, it does not mean we are spinning our wheels. We take immediate action to identify and isolate that threat, and then the investigation is ongoing.”
The need for the privacy of a juvenile who may be charged with a crime was also discussed. Schneider also said that there are many things that the police cannot release to the public as it may compromise the investigation.
Investigative Lt. Tony Kies said sometimes an investigation takes weeks or months to complete. He said detectives are always on call and answer all reports of threats.
“If we don’t believe on the investigative side the threat coming to this school with guns or knives, I promise you there will be no school,” he said.
