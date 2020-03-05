Muscatine schools address threat from Covid-19

MUSCATINE — With concerns about COVID-19, a new coronavirus, abundant, the Muscatine School District is monitoring the situation through the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
In a news release, Superintendent Jerry Riibe stressed there have been no confirmed cases of the disease in Iowa, and its considered a low-risk state. The disease, first identified in Wuham, Hubei Province in China, has spread worldwide with over 90,000 cases confirmed. Cases have been reported in 18 states in the U.S. with at least 163 patients as of Thursday. There are 13 reported cases in Nebraska, five in Illinois and one in Wisconsin.
“It’s generating more questions than cases,” Riibe said. “We want people to know we are upping our sanitation efforts and we are following guidelines from Public Health and the CDC. We are monitoring the situation. At this time we are at Level 1 and there is not much more to be done at this stage.”
Health officials recommend lsteps to protect against COVID-19. It is believed to be spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, much in the way the flu and other respiratory viruses are spread. Symptoms can be fever, cough or difficulty breathing. People believed to be at risk are those with travel to locations indicated by the CDC or those in close contact with persons already infected. The district is asking students, families and staff who may be traveling over spring break to monitor travel locations with the CDC to determine if there is a risk.
You have free articles remaining.
The district will follow health officials’ recommendations for quarantining students and staff on return from countries that have been identified as travel restricted locations, the release said.
Muscatine School District uses hospital-grade disinfectants to disinfect commonly touched surfaces, especially during flu season.
“While a new type of illness can be scary, we can protect our students, teachers and the broader community by using simple everyday actions that protect people from other types of respiratory viruses,” Riibe said. “Our teachers, school nurses and staff are working carefully to encourage these simple and effective habits of frequent hand washing, covering every cough or sneeze and cleaning classroom tables frequently.”
Other recommendations to avoid COVID-19 include:
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
- cCover your mouth and nose with the inside of your elbow when you cough or sneeze
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects