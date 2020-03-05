Muscatine schools address threat from Covid-19

MUSCATINE — With concerns about COVID-19, a new coronavirus, abundant, the Muscatine School District is monitoring the situation through the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

In a news release, Superintendent Jerry Riibe stressed there have been no confirmed cases of the disease in Iowa, and its considered a low-risk state. The disease, first identified in Wuham, Hubei Province in China, has spread worldwide with over 90,000 cases confirmed. Cases have been reported in 18 states in the U.S. with at least 163 patients as of Thursday. There are 13 reported cases in Nebraska, five in Illinois and one in Wisconsin.

“It’s generating more questions than cases,” Riibe said. “We want people to know we are upping our sanitation efforts and we are following guidelines from Public Health and the CDC. We are monitoring the situation. At this time we are at Level 1 and there is not much more to be done at this stage.”