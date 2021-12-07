Muscatine schools announce plans for dual language program rollout

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

MCSD plans to expand the program with one new classroom every grade level. With each class, the language ratio would also change by 10 percent each year, eventually ending at a 50/50 Spanish/English split by the time the student reaches the third grade. This ratio would stay in place through sixth grade. The district’s eventual goal is for the program to span from Pre-K to 12th grade.

For now, the program is at Franklin Elementary School, but the district provides transportation for students who wish to attend but don’t live in the Franklin Elementary area. Students attending the Pre-K class will be given priority for the kindergarten class, although that is not a prerequisite. Monoligunal English speaking students, however, will generally only be admitted into the program at the kindergarten level.

The team emphasized the program needed a commitment of at least five to eight years, and benefits may not be clear until the end of elementary school or start of middle school, as learning two languages requires time.

The team said good candidates for the program are developmentally on target in their native language, express an interest in different cultures and in becoming fluent in two languages. They also have a good sense of flexibility and patience.