Muscatine schools announce plans for dual language program rollout

MUSCATINE – Muscatine Community School District has announced its rollout plan for the bilingual kindergarten class next year.
The district already established a dual-language pre-k class, taught at the Muskie Early Learning Center by teacher Noelia Espinal. The class includes 19 students, nine native Spanish speakers and 10 native English speakers.
During the October 27 MCSD School Board meeting, Espinal shared reports and videos of her students speaking and singing in Spanish, and said many were now able to understand Spanish without a translation after only two months. The pre-k class uses a 50/50 English/Spanish language model.
The district hopes to see similar success with the upcoming kindergarten class, the team said during Monday's meeting. The 2022-2023 class is expected to have up to 25 students, taught with an 80/20 Spanish/English language allocation model, according to the district’s Dual Language Leadership Team. Students will receive literacy instruction in English and Spanish while in Kindergarten.
The team explained the benefit of a Dual Language Immersion program in comparison to traditional language instruction or a traditional bilingual program. With Dual Language, students are integrated with each other, and through the language allocation, students leave the program able to read, write and speak in two languages.
MCSD plans to expand the program with one new classroom every grade level. With each class, the language ratio would also change by 10 percent each year, eventually ending at a 50/50 Spanish/English split by the time the student reaches the third grade. This ratio would stay in place through sixth grade. The district’s eventual goal is for the program to span from Pre-K to 12th grade.
For now, the program is at Franklin Elementary School, but the district provides transportation for students who wish to attend but don’t live in the Franklin Elementary area. Students attending the Pre-K class will be given priority for the kindergarten class, although that is not a prerequisite. Monoligunal English speaking students, however, will generally only be admitted into the program at the kindergarten level.
The team emphasized the program needed a commitment of at least five to eight years, and benefits may not be clear until the end of elementary school or start of middle school, as learning two languages requires time.
The team said good candidates for the program are developmentally on target in their native language, express an interest in different cultures and in becoming fluent in two languages. They also have a good sense of flexibility and patience.
“We’re really excited for this program in our district,” Student Service Director Becky Wichers said. “This is just a huge win-win for our community, and we appreciate those who came to this first meeting.”
The window to apply is January 3 to April 15. Parents must fill out an online interest form at https://bit.ly/MuscatineDLIP, and attend at least one parent information meeting about the program. For any additional questions, contact Wichers, Franklin Elementary Principal Corry Spies, or Early Learning Center Principal Jessi Freers.