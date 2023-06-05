Muscatine Community School District has chosen the next assistant principals for Susan Clark Jr. High and Muscatine High School.

MCSD reported last week that Jeremy Wells was chosen for Susan Clark Jr. High’s assistant principal and Rachel Cuppy was chosen as MHS’s assistant principal. It should be noted that both of these choices are pending approval at the next MCSD School Board meeting, which will take place on Monday, June 12.

Wells has a Masters of Science in Educational Leadership from Drake University. Wells has been working as a special education teacher at Iowa City High School in Iowa City.

“I am looking forward to being part of the excellent team at Susan Clark Junior High,” Wells said. “I was very impressed by the leadership of Jen Fridley and the whole team during the interview process.”

He said he had heard about the quality of schools in Muscatine and felt he would be a good fit for the role.

“I will work hard to build successful relationships with all students, families and staff," Wells said. "I want all students to be able to learn and be the best that they can be. I want to continue the great programming and the strong focus on student learning, and I hope to empower students and faculty to excel.”

In a public statement, Fridley (SCJH principal) voiced her approval.

“We are excited to have (Wells) join our Susan Clark Junior High team," she said. "His experiences in special education and relationship building at Iowa City High will be instrumental in his successes with our students and families. (Wells) is a solution-focused and reflective leader, which we believe will be a healthy addition to the building.”

Cuppy has a Master of Science in School Administration from Northwestern College, along with a Master of Science in special education and a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education from Western Illinois University. Additionally, Cuppy earned an Associate of Arts in education from Scott Community College. Most recently, she worked as an interim principal at Neil Armstrong Elementary School in Bettendorf.

In a public statement, Cuppy said: “I am thrilled to join the team at Muscatine High School during the 2023-2024 school year. I am truly honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of our students. My goal is to help foster a positive and inclusive learning environment where every student feels supported and empowered to reach their full potential. I am excited to work collaboratively with the dedicated staff, parents and community members to ensure that Muscatine High School continues to provide an exceptional education that prepares students for a bright future.”

“We are excited to have Rachel join the #MuskieTeam and Muscatine High School,” Jaime Kroeger, MCSD HR director, said. “Her depth of experience in and out of the classroom will serve our students and staff well. We know she will be a wonderful advocate for students and families at MHS.”

Once they are officially approved for their chosen positions by the school board, both Wells and Cuppy will have their first days on July 31, 2023.

