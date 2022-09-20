Muscatine schools briefly lockdown due to disturbance in McKinley parking lot

MUSCATINE – Both McKinley Elementary School and Susan Clark Jr. High were briefly placed on lockdown Monday afternoon as a precaution while Muscatine Police responded to a nearby disturbance.

According to a press release from the Muscatine Police Department, the Muscatine Communications Center began receiving multiple 911 calls around 2:38 p.m., with these callers reporting that they had spotted a disturbance in the McKinley Elementary School parking lot.

As Muscatine officers arrived on the scene, both McKinley and Susan Clark were advised by the department to go on lockdown until the situation was resolved. Both schools complied, wanting to keep all students and staff safe during the incident.

Once at the parking lot, officers found a man who was later identified as Gabriel L. Bishop, 40. According to the police report, he had been sitting in his truck when officers arrived. Prior to that, he had allegedly been arguing with the driver of another vehicle, whom he had followed into the parking lot, over an incident that had occurred earlier on the roadway.

During this confrontation, police say that Bishop had made a statement indicating that he could have had a weapon on his person, however no weapon was found. Despite this, Bishop was still taken into custody and was charged with both second-degree harassment as well as disorderly conduct. The investigation regarding Bishop and the cause of the incident is still ongoing.

Shortly following the police’s departure, the schools proceeded with their dismissal process once they had received the all-clear from the department. Afterwards, the Muscatine Community School District released a communication email to all McKinley and Susan Clark Jr. High details.

Within the communication email, it was stated that any additional information regarding the incident would be communicated through the Muscatine Police Department instead of through the school district, although parents are still able to reach out to the district if they have any questions.

Tammi Turner, McKinley Elementary’s principal, and Chris Neinhaus, Susan Clark’s principal, both also expressed their appreciation to the police department’s “prompt handling” of the situation as well as the continuous support from all the families within the two schools.