Muscatine schools: Fire alarm at McKinley Elementary was not pulled maliciously
Muscatine schools: Fire alarm at McKinley Elementary was not pulled maliciously

McKinley Elementary

A brief investigation was done after a student falsely pulled the fire alarm at McKinley Elementary. According to the district's Communication Director, this wasn't done maliciously.

 Andrea Grubaugh

MUSCATINE — A fire alarm at McKinley Elementary School was falsely pulled on Wednesday, and there was no harm to students or staff.

District officials said a student pulled the alarm.

Tony Loconsole, director of communications and community engagement, confirmed the incident had been investigated and no malicious intent was found.

