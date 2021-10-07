Muscatine schools: Fire alarm at McKinley Elementary was not pulled maliciously

MUSCATINE — A fire alarm at McKinley Elementary School was falsely pulled on Wednesday, and there was no harm to students or staff.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
District officials said a student pulled the alarm.
Tony Loconsole, director of communications and community engagement, confirmed the incident had been investigated and no malicious intent was found.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Andrea Grubaugh
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today