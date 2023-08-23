Gender identity forms sent by Muscatine Community School District were given out by mistake and do not need to be filled.

Families should fill out the form if the students wants to go by a pronoun or name not assigned at birth.

According to MCSD superintendent Clint Christopher, some parents received a copy of the form titled “Report of Student Disclosure of Identity.” He explained the forms were not meant to be widely distributed and the district apologizes for any confusion this has caused.

“(Senate File 496) requires school administrators to notify parents if a student requests to have their name or pronoun used in school changed from what is on the student registration form,” Christopher said. “Per the new law, the form is only necessary for a change that isn’t currently in PowerSchool.

“The school district and staff are still adjusting to the new legislation and will continue learning as more guidance comes from the Iowa Department of Education,” he said.

SF 496, which went into effect July 1, also prohibits teaching gender identity from kindergarten through sixth grade. The bill also establishes the parents’ right to make decisions impacting the child and mandates school libraries only have “age-appropriate” materials.

The file says age-appropriate “does not include any material with descriptions or visual depictions of a sex act.” The law exempts religious texts. Since the bill was approved, hundreds of books have been identified as possibly violating the law.

Christopher also stressed the new law prohibits the school district from knowingly giving false or misleading information to parents of a student regarding the student’s gender identity. “Gender identity” is defined by the law as a gender-related identity of a person, regardless of the person’s assigned sex at birth.

Last week, the National Coalition Against Censorship encouraged the Iowa Board of Education to provide the guidance to school districts, saying that many school districts appear confused about how to implement the law.

SF496 is considered the highest profile of several bills that were approved this session addressing transgender youth. In March, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law bills that ban gender-affirming health care for minors, prohibit transgender minors from receiving puberty blockers, hormones, or surgery prior to the age of 18, and banning transgender youth from using bathrooms that don’t correspond to their sex assigned at birth.

People with questions regarding the implementation of the bills in MCSD are asked to contact building principals or the MCSD Administration Center.

