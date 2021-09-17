Muscatine schools latest to enact mask mandate

MUSCATINE – Muscatine School Board President Tammi Drawbaugh ordered four people removed from a special meeting Friday morning during which the Muscatine School District voted to enact a partial mask mandate.

About eight Muscatine Police officers were on hand inside the board chambers at the school district office as the board voted 6-1 to order pre-kindergarten through sixth grade students to wear masks in school until a vaccine becomes available to them. Board member Toby McCarter cast the vote against the mandate.

During the meeting a group of about 65 parents attended. After public comment and during the board’s discussion, members of the crowd yelled several things at the school board. The disruptions became so bad at one point Drawbaugh called for a 15-minute recess in the middle of one of the school board member’s statement.

“There are a lot of people here and we want to hear your thoughts, but can we have the same respect and quiet that we provided you while you spoke?” board member Aaron Finn said to the audience.

The meeting was held in response to a U.S. District Court judge granting a temporary restraining order against a state law that prohibits schools from mandating the use of masks. Since then several school districts have reinstated mask mandates.

