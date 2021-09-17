Muscatine schools latest to enact mask mandate

MUSCATINE – Muscatine School Board President Tammi Drawbaugh ordered four people removed from a special meeting Friday morning during which the Muscatine School District voted to enact a partial mask mandate.
About eight Muscatine Police officers were on hand inside the board chambers at the school district office as the board voted 6-1 to order pre-kindergarten through sixth grade students to wear masks in school until a vaccine becomes available to them. Board member Toby McCarter cast the vote against the mandate.
During the meeting a group of about 65 parents attended. After public comment and during the board’s discussion, members of the crowd yelled several things at the school board. The disruptions became so bad at one point Drawbaugh called for a 15-minute recess in the middle of one of the school board member’s statement.
“There are a lot of people here and we want to hear your thoughts, but can we have the same respect and quiet that we provided you while you spoke?” board member Aaron Finn said to the audience.
The meeting was held in response to a U.S. District Court judge granting a temporary restraining order against a state law that prohibits schools from mandating the use of masks. Since then several school districts have reinstated mask mandates.
Muscatine School Superintendent Clint Christopher said that over 1,000 people had responded to an online survey the school district held prior to the meeting, although he did not mention if most of the respondents were for or against a mandate.
After the meeting ended, people from the audience were outside the building circulating petitions to have the school board members removed from office.
The board opened the meeting by giving several of the members of the audience time to speak. Most of the speakers opposed a mask mandate.
During discussion, audience member Matt Miller said that several of the school board members who he has spoken with recently had not worn masks when he saw them. The school board all wore masks at the meeting.
“Due to this action I will pursue each and every one of you who votes for this and does not give us our children’s choice, to remove you from the board,” he said.
The statement resulted in applause from the audience. Drawbaugh objected, saying applause was not allowed, bringing more applause.
Christopher said the school district had been consistent in following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep students safe, and this was an extension of that.