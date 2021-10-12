Muscatine schools offered grants to teachers. The winners included a robot for the classroom, a STEM camp and family engagement nights.

MUSCATINE — Last spring, the Muscatine Community School District established the Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow grant, allowing teachers the opportunity to write a proposal for up to $2,500.

Through these funds, teachers bring new opportunities into their classrooms, or address learning loss students suffered during the pandemic.

More than 62 educators applied for this grant. During this week’s school board meeting, Joelle McConnaha, executive director of teaching and learning for the district, introduced a few of the educators with projects funded through the LIFT grant.

Muscatine High School physics teacher, Michael Bobay, applied for a PocketLab Sensor Pack. It measures and collects data from hands-on science experiments, and transmits it to a student's computer or phone. The pack also includes a software for visualization and analysis. Bobay also purchased a 3D printer to create custom parts for the PocketLab sensors.

“Our goal is to make physics a little more hands-on by integrating the PocketLab with the technology that the students already have,” Bobay said. “We’re able to get data that students normally wouldn’t be able to get in the blink of an eye. It’s a great resource for our students.”