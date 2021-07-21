Muscatine schools open returning student registration for the 2021-22 school year

MUSCATINE – Earlier this week, the Muscatine Community School District opened up returning student registration. This year, the primary method used for returning student registration will be through PowerSchool.

“Our goal as a district is to have all families complete the returning student registration before the start of the 2021-2022 school year, which takes place in late August,” Tony Loconsole, MCSD director of communications said.

To register, a parent or guardian must log into their PowerSchool portal account. Once logged in, they will need to choose a student and click “Returning Student Registration 21-22.” This link can be found on the left of the page.

Once selected, they will need to type in the birthdate of the selected student and answer all other questions on the form before submitting it. Families with multiple students will need to do this for all additional students.

For Muskie families who need assistance with the registration process or who need access to the technology needed to access PowerSchool, all MCSD school buildings will provide extended hours and resources for these families to use. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting July 28, families can call ahead and set up an appointment.