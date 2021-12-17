Muscatine schools, police vigilant after nationwide Internet threat

MUSCATINE – While trending discussion on the social media platform TikTok regarding Friday being “American School Shooting Day” is vague and many authorities have dismissed it as “non-credible,” the Muscatine Community School District is remaining vigilant for any problems that may arise as a result.

The district and the Muscatine Police Department report both are investigating any possible local connections to the anonymous nationwide threat. According to a news release, no credible evidence has been uncovered locally with a connection to the event.

“Our district is working with the Muscatine Police Department to vigilantly investigate whether there are any local connections to these social media posts,” Superintendent Clint Christopher said in a letter to the community. “At this time, MPD has not acquired any evidence that would deem these threats credible in our area.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said that out of an abundance of caution, the district remained in close contact with the police throughout the day.