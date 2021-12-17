Muscatine schools, police vigilant after nationwide Internet threat

MUSCATINE – While trending discussion on the social media platform TikTok regarding Friday being “American School Shooting Day” is vague and many authorities have dismissed it as “non-credible,” the Muscatine Community School District is remaining vigilant for any problems that may arise as a result.
The district and the Muscatine Police Department report both are investigating any possible local connections to the anonymous nationwide threat. According to a news release, no credible evidence has been uncovered locally with a connection to the event.
“Our district is working with the Muscatine Police Department to vigilantly investigate whether there are any local connections to these social media posts,” Superintendent Clint Christopher said in a letter to the community. “At this time, MPD has not acquired any evidence that would deem these threats credible in our area.”
He said that out of an abundance of caution, the district remained in close contact with the police throughout the day.
Christopher recommended this is a good opportunity for parents to speak with their children about the appropriate use of social media and the seriousness and consequences of anyone making a threat. He also encouraged families to discuss the importance of students speaking with a school official or a parent if they hear something so immediate action can be taken.
Internet companies such as TikTok are generally exempt from liability under U.S. law for the material users post on their networks, thanks in large part to the legal "safe harbor" they are given by Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act.
"It would be unlikely that TikTok would be liable if there were actually to be a shooting," said Jeff Kosseff, who wrote a book about Section 230 and teaches cybersecurity law at the U.S. Naval Academy. "Even without 230, there are just a lot of barriers against being able to bring a cause of action against the medium on which a threat was posted."