Muscatine schools receive $100,000 for additional mental health training

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Community School District is putting its recently-received funds to use, starting with a district-wide training session focused on teaching techniques that could help students with mental health issues.

Earlier this week, the Iowa Departments of Education, Health and Human Services announced that it would award nearly $600,000 in mental health training grants to schools all around the state, with the main focus being on learning how to effectively address the many social, emotional and behavioral health needs of students.

In a public statement regarding the grants, Deptartment of Health and Human Services Director Kelly Garcia said: “The COVID-19 crisis shined a bright light on an already growing children’s mental health crisis nationwide. These grants will help support the complex needs that Iowa’s families are facing. Expanding opportunities to skill-build in coping and resiliency, learning a common language to talk about mental health, I see these as foundational for the health of our kids.”

The grants can be used as a means to cover planning costs as well as training and coaching costs, including travel expenses, for up to 12 professional development opportunities. Of the 10 districts that were awarded a one-time COVID-19 Public Health Workforce Supplemental Funding Grant, MCSD received the largest amount, with its grant totaling $100,000.

“MCSD is excited to be awarded the full amount of $100,000 from this grant,” Jaime Kroeger, director of Human Resources and Equity said. “We understood the competition might be tough but felt that our proposal for providing social-emotional learning (SEL) opportunities for our support staff is vital to the success of our students.”

“(Receiving this grant) feels like validation for all of the work that we have done and continue to do in regard to social-emotional learning and providing a system of supports that acknowledges the needs of the whole child,” Paige Williams, MCSD’s social-emotional behavioral health specialist, added.

Before receiving these supplemental funds, MCSD formed a district team focused on delivering professional learning to faculty members. In addition, the district introduced several new positions, including social-emotional behavioral health leads, a mindfulness-based interventionist, and several school-based therapists and community resource navigators. Full-time counselors have also been established at each district school, with the junior high and high school each having multiple.

Kroeger shared the main focus of the grant money would be on training and providing additional SEL opportunities for district staff. This will be done through a partnership with TILL360.

The first of these TILL360 training opportunities was held Friday morning at the Merrill Hotel’s ballroom, which saw over 300 MCSD staff members in attendance. Throughout the rest of the school year, additional training opportunities will be held during regularly scheduled in-service dates for MCSD teachers.

“Iowa’s Foundational Principles for Social-Emotional Learning state that ‘social-emotional learning involves all adults as teachers and as lifelong learners,’ ” Williams said. “In that same spirit, MCSD understands that social-emotional learning begins with adults. Therefore, developing the social-emotional competencies of staff members is a prerequisite for the successful implementation of our district SEL framework and the integration of SEL into our multi-tiered system of supports.”